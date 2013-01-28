NCP Announces Latest Fundraising Effort in Support of The Prince's Trust

Seasonal ideas to raise money for NCP's national charity partnership with The Prince's Trust.

National Car Parks is continuing its four year partnership with The Prince's Trust to raise funds for vulnerable teenagers throughout the UK. The charity has currently helped over 600,000 young people who may have been in care, long term employment or in trouble with the law. Since 1976 the charity has been helping those in need without discriminating against backgrounds, characteristics, ideas and beliefs.

NCP has given over one thousand pounds to the charity during their partnership, most of it being raised over the Christmas period. They aim to continue this with a fresh fundraising appeal to coincide with St Valentine's Day. NCP will be encouraging employees to take part in a cake bake. This will be take place on the 14 February and home- made treats will be for sale to employees in Manchester and London.

Matt Thornett Product Manager explained, ‘At NCP we are committed to giving something back to the communities in which we operate throughout the UK. The Prince's Trust carries out some extraordinary work with young people and NCP is delighted to support them. Valentine's is a time when we think of those we care about the most and we hope to spread this feeling a little wider through our cake sale. We were overwhelmed by the generosity of our customers during 2012 and are looking forward to raising even more throughout 2013.'

Founded in 1931, NCP has over 75 years expertise within the parking sector and has more than 600 car parks nationwide. With more choice than anyone else, NCP processes approximately 80 million customer transactions every year and prides itself on recruiting and training staff that are both professional and helpful. The firm also places a strong emphasis on being socially and ethically responsible.

