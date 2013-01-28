The Oakland Press and fyidriving.com Congratulates "Cruisin' Oakland" Sweepstakes Winner

The Oakland Press and fyidriving.com have announced the lucky winner of four tickets to the North American International Auto Show and $100 BP gas card.

TheOaklandPress.com, the best place for news in and around Oakland County, Michigan, and fyidriving.com, a news and community website for car enthusiasts, have announced the winner of the “Cruisin' Oakland” Sweepstakes. Maria W., from Shelby Township, Michigan, will receive four tickets to the North American International Auto Show and a $100 BP gas card.

To enter the sweepstakes, participants filled out an entry form at TheOaklandPress.com. The winner was randomly chosen from a list of qualified entries at the end of the sweepstakes period.

The North American International Auto Show is where the global automotive community comes together to discover the latest products in the auto industry. Peers from around the world come to the industry's most substantive annual event to see the automotive world's most eagerly anticipated new vehicle premieres as well as gain unprecedented access to more of the industry's top leaders and thinkers than anywhere else in the hemisphere.

