Dr. Milind Ambe Rejoins the Exclusive Haute Living Haute MD Network

Dr. Milind Ambe, leading plastic surgeon in Newport Beach, California has extended his partnership with the Haute MD Network. An exclusive invitation-only group, the doctors representing the network are at the pinnacle of their industries. Dr. Milind Ambe was handpicked for his exceptional skill in cosmetic facial surgery. Haute Living Magazine will feature Dr. Ambe as an exclusive Haute MD Face specialist for the Newport Beach market.

About Haute MD Network

The exclusive Haute Living Haute MD Network is made up of the most prestigious doctors across the US. Doctors are revered and invited for their skill in one of nine specialties: Breast, Face, Smile, Nose, Skin, Body, Bones, Hair, and Lasik. The Haute MD blog is frequently updated with groundbreaking news, trends and events in the industry, and is the ultimate source for finding the best doctor in your area. Visit http://www.hautemd.com today.

About Dr. Milind Ambe

French Canadian born, Dr. Milind Ambe moved from Montreal, Canada with his family to Southern California when he was two years old. Dr. Ambe was brought up in a family of scientists and musicians, both of which ultimately served to shape his professional career. With all five of his family members being musicians, Dr. Ambe was exposed to the piano at a very early age, and he ultimately went on to become an accomplished concert pianist in his teenage years. Interestingly, as all family members were doctors as well, when it came time for Dr. Ambe to choose a vocation, he ultimately made the choice of pursuing a career in medicine instead of music.

With this background strongly influenced by both science and music, Dr. Ambe was drawn towards a field in Medicine which allowed for a blend of creativity and artistry – Plastic Surgery. Dr. Ambe completed his undergraduate education, medical school, and 7 years of intensive surgical training all in Southern California. After completing his Plastic Surgery surgical training at University of California, Irvine, Dr. Ambe followed through with additional training in aesthetic breast, facial, and body contouring surgery.

He has had his own solo private practice in Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach since 1998. Dr. Ambe specializes in all aspects of cosmetic breast, cosmetic facial, and cosmetic body-contouring surgery.

Dr. Ambe is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, a Member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, California Society of Plastic Surgeons, and Orange County Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Additionally, he has been an Assistant Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at UC Irvine from 1995 to 2005, assisting in the teaching of plastic surgeons in training. In 2004 Dr. Ambe opened Newport Center Surgical, a 7,000 square foot fully accredited outpatient facility located in Newport Beach. Dr. Ambe acts as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the surgery center and is one of the founding partners.

Besides having a continued avid interest in piano, Dr. Ambe is a sports enthusiast, enjoying tennis and skiing.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362790.htm