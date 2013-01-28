National Capital Solutions Corporation (NCSC) Announced Today a Partnership with Transworld Systems, the Leader in Accounts Receivable Management Since 1970

Accounts receivable management could be one of the most overlooked aspects in business today. There are new tools available to get you paid faster and increase customer loyalty.

National Capital Solutions Corporation today announced a partnership with Transworld Systems. This partnership will allow NCSC to distribute accounts receivable management solutions to business owners across the United States. The accounts receivable management solutions offered are the first to truly give business owners an easy and convenient way to get paid faster.

“In speaking with business owners across the US, one thing that became very clear was that they are in serious need of an accounts receivable management system that would make it easy for them to collect outstanding receivables and maintain their existing customer base,” said Michael S Fink, President of NCSC. “That's exactly what these accounts receivable management solutions were designed to accomplish.”

There are too many businesses and medical practices in the US today that are struggling to maintain profits. Many businesses don't have the expertise or resources to devote to an effective accounts receivable management practice.

“The initial response to the accounts receivable management solutions has been even better than we expected,” continued Fink. “I think what we're seeing here is that business owners are drawn to some of the other benefits as well.”

For example, Fink said that many business owners were finding the flat fee decreased accounts receivable management expenses which is an important added plus. A feature not available from a traditional percentage based collection agency. “We thought it was important, when searching for an accounts receivable management partner, to give even more than what people were asking for,” said Fink. “That's why we didn't search out a traditional percentage based collection agency. We really searched for an innovator in the marketplace.”

Efficiently control and manage their accounts receivable process.

Get paid faster on outstanding accounts receivable.

Decrease accounts receivable management related expenses.

Increase customer loyalty.

These accounts receivable management solutions are the first available from National Capital Solutions Corporation. NCSC is dedicated to providing business owners with the tools necessary to increase efficiency, cash flow, and ROI. If you would like more information about accounts receivable management solutions for your company please contact NCSC at 800-576-4974.

