Ron Graydon, Founder and Head of Orinda Academy, Featured in Diablo Magazine Online

Ron Graydon, the founder and head of the private, non-profit day school, Orinda Academy, is featured in Diablo magazine online's Ed Blog in an article, "Straight A's: Orinda Academy Head Ron Graydon."

The story looks at how Orinda Academy uses a college-prep educational curriculum, one-on-one attention and other educational programs to help engage students with different learning styles.

“A realistic picture of our holistic approach to education and focus on personal growth and academic success is captured in the article,” says Graydon. “We appreciate that the reporter, Martha Ross, gave us the opportunity to clarify that we work with students with moderate to mild learning style differences, but do not admit students with emotional or behavioral problems.”

Graydon founded Orinda Academy in 1982 as North Bay Secondary School and opened in its current location in 1994. It changed its name to Orinda Academy in 2003 after which its program offerings expanded with the addition of buildings to house a fitness center with a weight room, dance studio, music room, art room and a science lab. A learning center with a learning specialist was also added.

Today, the school offers Honors and Advanced Placement (AP) classes as well as a broad range of electives including computers, web design, art, drama, music and dance. Orinda Academy's curriculum meets state education frameworks, UC college entrance requirements, is accepted by college and universities worldwide, and is approved by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

Orinda Academy is a fully accredited, independent college preparatory school for boys and girls in grades 6 through 12.

Students are from throughout the San Francisco Bay Area as well as from international locations. The school's environment is conducive to developing self-esteem and self-reliance.

Students build upon their successes and work to their full potential. They are confident, as well as academically and personally prepared for college.

Graduates attend the University of California and top colleges and universities nationwide.

There are limited openings for grades 6 through 11 for the second semester, beginning February 4, 2013. In addition, applications are being accepted for Fall 2013.

Orinda Academy can accommodate students currently struggling, needing more support and attention or those who have mild learning differences.

