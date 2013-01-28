USA Manufacturer of Recycling Receptacles, Glaro Inc., Offers Three "Go Green" Tips to Picking the Right Recycling Receptacles for Your Facility

Recycling Receptacles manufacturer Glaro Inc. provides the following tips to receptacle dealers, building managers, designers, architects and consumers seeking to research and purchase the right recycling receptacles for public and private facilities.

In this post recession period before which many properties may not have been properly updated with a recycling program, many building owners are now fitting out buildings with improved equipment such as recycling receptacles. Recycling receptacles manufacturer Glaro Inc. provides the following tips to receptacle dealers, building managers, designers, architects and consumers seeking to research and purchase the right recycling receptacles for public and private facilities.

Function

First and foremost, identify your recycling needs and determine what functions are essential in any recycling receptacles that you purchase. What recyclables are generated the most at your facility? Paper? Waste? Bottles? Cans? A combination of recyclables? The type of recyclables will dictate the types of holes and openings you need on each receptacle.

Next, identify what message the receptacles themselves need to convey. Most recycling receptacles come standard with a universal recycling symbol plus a message specifying the type of recyclable the can is designed to collect. However, many companies and organizations prefer to also include a custom silk screened logo for branding purposes. Glaro Inc. advises that all messages are permanently silk screened onto receptacles rather than added via stick-on decals, which can curl up and eventually fall off.

Next, Glaro Inc. advises that you decide whether you would like connected recycling units (known as recycling stations) or if stand alone recycling receptacles are sufficient. According to the company, connected recycling stations keep receptacles more tidy and presentable, whereas stand alone units can be moved quickly and placed as individual units in any location.

Capacity

What size diameter recycling containers (or combination thereof) are needed for the designated location? Receptacles manufacturer Glaro Inc., for example, offers a versatile selection of 12 inch, 15 inch and 20 inch diameters, with 12, 26 and 33 gallon capacities, respectively. Glaro recycling receptacles of varying sizes may be connected to form an attractive professional Recycling Station! Because every building has “hot spots” where recycling receptacles are most in demand, the capacity and quantity you require will largely be determined by expected traffic levels. Plan accordingly.

Material and Finish

The décor of the building or facility will help you select both the materials and finish. It is helpful to think about what image you are looking to convey as well as what visitors to your building might expect to see. Should you use recycling receptacles constructed of metal, plastic, stone or other materials? Plastic is often cheaper yet less durable and less attractive. “Metal provides a sleek elegance, a tougher construction and is a lower maintenance material than most other choices,” says Executive Vice President Robert Betensky. He added, “Aluminum recycling receptacles are scratch resistant, they do not corrode and they cannot tarnish. A rugged galvanized steel body with attractive powder coated finishes is also low maintenance and can be finished with 29 finishes by companies such as Glaro Inc. Both are excellent choices.”

Glaro also recommends using metal recycling containers that are built to contain fires and help provide a safe building environment. When interviewed, Mr. Betensky stated, “Fire safe receptacles help contain fires and they keep buildings safe. Cheaper bins such as those made from plastic are unable to meet the same safety and maintenance standards.”

Mr. Betensky also shared, “Metal recycling receptacles, such as those manufactured by Glaro Inc. are made with recycled metals that can be used again and again. We choose materials that support sustainability and a greener economy. “ He later added, “Buying recycling products manufactured in the United States also tends to save energy compared to imports that require high fuel consumption and expensive transportation costs. Buying products made with recyclables that are locally produced is a greener way to do business.”

