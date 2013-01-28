Ayurveda Courses Offered in New York by the California College of Ayurveda in the Live Internet Program

The Foundations of Ayurveda (1 month program), Ayurvedic Health Educator (1 year) and Clinical Ayurvedic Specialist (3 year) programs are now available in New York.

Ayurveda courses are now offered in Ayurveda New York by the California College of Ayurveda in the Live Internet program and Distance Learning program.

Ayurveda teaches us that all disease begins when a person is living out of harmony with their environment. When one takes in inappropriate impressions from our environment through any of our senses, one chooses to weaken the body and create an internal environment which supports the creation of disease. The Ayurveda studies program offered teaches all the principles of living in harmony with the environment.

Healing through Ayurvedic Medicine involves all five senses. Through taste, a person utilizes proper diet and herbs. Through sight, one utilizes proper color and beauty. Through smell, one utilizes aromatherapy. Through sound, one utilizes music and sound energies. Finally, through the skin one takes in specially prepared herbal oils and receive ayurvedic massage (abhyanga). In addition to five sense therapy, Ayurveda advocates the periodic removal of accumulated toxins and food residues through specialized purification procedures called panchakarma.

The Califonria College of Ayurveda also offers Yoga Nidra training at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Farm in Grass Valley, CA. once a year.

The school offers Ayurveda education in English via the Distance Learning program throughout the world. For more details visit Ayurvedacollege.com or call 530 478 9100. The program is also offered in Spanish throughout Latin America. For more details visit Medicina ayurvedica.

