Rottenstein Law Group Monitors DePuy ASR Trial in Los Angeles Amid Reports DePuy Hid Device Failure Data

The Rottenstein Law Group is monitoring developments in the Los Angeles DePuy ASR hip recall trial, in which evidence introduced by witnesses has already revealed that Johnson & Johnson subsidiary DePuy hid data about the failed ASR hip implant, according to the New York Times.

Court records for the DePuy ASR lawsuit (In re: Loren Kransky and Sheryl Kransky v. DePuy, Inc., et al., BC456086, Los Angeles Superior Court), according to the New York Times story, indicate that the company concealed information about the design flaws of the DePuy ASR, a metal-on-metal hip replacement system the company released in 2005.

Physicians and patients complained about the flaws, which include the metal parts grinding together and causing metal ions to enter into a hip recipient's bloodstream. In addition, a 2007 internal analysis found the device failed more often than DePuy's other devices, the story said. DePuy did not notify doctors of this result.

“Those who believe they have been injured by the alleged negligence of DePuy should know that they are not in this alone,” said Rochelle Rottenstein, principal of the Rottenstein Law Group, a DePuy ASR hip recall law firm. “Lawyers are here to help hip implant victims receive the compensation they deserve for the potential harm they have suffered.”

Johnson & Johnson did not initiate a DePuy ASR recall until August 2010. According to the story, executives said they decided in 2009 to phase out the ASR “because of slowing sales,” and not because of safety concerns.

There are more than 10,000 DePuy ASR lawsuits across the United States, about 7,000 of which are involved in multidistrict litigation in the Unites States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio (MDL-2197). About 33,000 people in the United States received the ASR implant, out of almost 100,000 worldwide.

The Rottenstein Law Group maintains a DePuy ASR Hip Lawsuit Information Center that provides updates on the DePuy recall and information about the device's side effects and tips on the next steps in the process toward evaluating whether DePuy ASR hip replacement recipients should file lawsuits.

