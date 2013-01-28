Ticket Liquidator Announces No Fees on E-Tickets Under $5

Ticket Liquidator is proud to unveil a new program aimed at providing our customers with affordably-priced tickets that are not subject to service fees. Starting in 2013, tickets priced at $5 and under on Ticket Liquidator will not be subject to any service fees and E-ticket and instant download delivery methods for those tickets will be free of charge.

Ticket Liquidator is proud to unveil a new program aimed at providing our customers with affordably-priced tickets that are not subject to service fees. Starting in 2013, tickets priced at $5 and under on Ticket Liquidator will not be subject to any service fees and E-ticket and instant download delivery methods for those tickets will be free of charge.*

“With the move to zero fees on our cheapest tickets, customers get affordable access to live entertainment events without the added fees, which are a chief concern for ticket shoppers,” said Stacey Bednarz, Director of Ticket Liquidator. “With the change, we are happy to offer customers the opportunity to enjoy live events that they might otherwise not be able to attend.”

Ticket Liquidator's program aims to provide customers with an affordable pricing model that benefits both consumers as well as their favorite performers, teams and venues. As of the announcement of the program, TicketLiquidator.com has more than 22,000 tickets for more than 700 events available for $5 or less.

*Tickets that are not available for E delivery or Instant Download will still be subjected to a delivery fee.

Ticket Liquidator is an online marketplace for tickets to live entertainment events. Since 2003, Ticket Liquidator has provided a selection of event seating inventory which now exceeds $1Billion. With 7-day Customer Service, PCI and SSL security certifications and a Worry-Free 125% Guarantee and Safety Net Program, Ticket Liquidator ensures that all purchases are made with confidence.

