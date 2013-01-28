12 Wish Kids Attending Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans Mark 31 Years of Teamwork Between Make-A-Wish® and the NFL

At least one wish kid has attended every Super Bowl since 1982

Make-A-Wish® is bringing its own team to New Orleans in the form of 12 kids with life-threatening medical conditions who wished to attend Super Bowl XLVII. The wishes are made possible through the generous support of the NFL and others.

The young football fans and their families are traveling from eight states and will arrive in New Orleans on Thursday, Jan. 31. They will enjoy a weekend of private stadium tours, visiting the NFL Experience Driven by GMC and other activities before the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens face off in Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 3.

“With the NFL's generous support, our wish kids and their families will be provided with an impactful weekend of experiences and memories that they can reflect upon long into the future,” said David A. Williams, president and chief executive officer of Make-A-Wish America. “Through these wishes, the NFL is helping us change the lives of kids with life-threatening medical conditions and everyone involved in the wishes, forever.”

This year marks the 31st consecutive year that a wish kid will be present at the Super Bowl. For the wish kids who will be in attendance, attending the Super Bowl represents their one, heartfelt wish; however, the positive impact of a wish-come-true begins long before kickoff. Wish kids often say the anticipation of their wish helps them find strength to continue medical treatments and the memories of the experience itself serve as a constant source of hope and joy. The NFL, by continuously demonstrating support for Make-A-Wish, helps to make these long-lasting, impactful experiences possible.

Make-A-Wish, the NFL, and Super Bowl wishes have a long history. In 1982, the NFL helped Make-A-Wish grant its first Super Bowl wish to a 12-year-old Arizona boy at Super Bowl XVI in Pontiac, Mich. Since then, every Super Bowl has been attended by at least one wish kid; more than 130 Super Bowl wishes have been fulfilled in the last 10 years alone.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish® grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. According to a 2011 U.S. study of wish impact, most health professionals surveyed believe a wish-come-true can have positive impacts on the health of children. Kids say wishes give them renewed strength to fight their illnesses, and their parents say these experiences help strengthen the entire family. Based in Phoenix, Make-A-Wish is one of the world's leading children's charities, serving children in every community in the United States and its territories. With the help of generous donors and more than 25,000 volunteers, Make-A-Wish grants a wish somewhere in the country every 38 minutes. It has granted more than 226,000 wishes since its inception in 1980; nearly 14,000 in 2012 alone. Visit Make-A-Wish at wish.org to learn more.

Editor's Note: Interviews with wish kids and their families prior-to and during their wish may be arranged by contacting Josh deBerge, national communications manager, at jdeberge(at)wish(dot)org or (602) 792-3185. Some user-generated-content, such as photos, from the wish families highlighting their experiences in New Orleans may also be available. Advanced notice is requested.

