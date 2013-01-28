New Touchtown Partnerships Take Senior Living Communications to Next Level

Enhanced Meal and Maintenance Services, Ordering Through ‘Touchtown Resident Apps'

Touchtown announces partnerships that pave the way for residents at senior living communities to order meals and request maintenance through its tablet-based ‘Touchtown Resident Apps.' The collaboration with two major software companies also bolsters Touchtown offerings to senior living providers for dining and maintenance management. The integration with CARDWATCH and Windmill Software systems will begin with the Touchtown web portal, in-house TV channels and digital signs, followed by ‘Touchtown Resident Apps.'

“Older adults are embracing new communication tools, and we're working to deliver more effective and engaging solutions for their changing desires,” says Jeff Pepper, president and CEO of Touchtown. “Our new services will make it incredibly easy for residents to get the products or services they need without having to pick up the phone or drop in someone's office with questions about dining or requests for maintenance.”

The new dining system will manage complex meal plans and track account information, all in one POS system. Menus and dining information is viewable across all Touchtown platforms. The second phase of integration involves ‘Touchtown Resident Apps' on wireless tablets. Senior living community residents will be able to order meals and access account information at the touch of a button on their tablets.

“It alleviates the administrative burden of managing meal plans by hand and using tickets, punch cards, attendance lists or spreadsheets,” says Kevin McIntosh, VP-business development of CARDWATCH. “Senior living communities are able to lower operating costs while providing residents with more choices, greater flexibility and better service.”

The maintenance and housekeeping management system helps communities track, prioritize and organize work orders so jobs are completed in the most efficient and cost-effective way.

“It allows communities and administrators to better allocate staff, match their skills to tasks and get jobs done in a more timely fashion,” says Jo-Anne Kempe, president of Windmill Software. “Ultimately, residents benefit the most, because they're able to receive the best care at the best price.”

“This new technology and these systems improve productivity,” says Pepper. “You get the info you want, gathered and categorized just the way you want it. It's designed to empower residents and staff with communication and management tools to make life easier and more enjoyable.”

