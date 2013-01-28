ADT Authorized Dealer Introduces 4G Communication Speeds

Home Security Concepts Offers 4G to New Customers and Converts Current Customers from 3G to 4G in 2013

ADT security and the ADT dealer program recently introduced 4G communication speeds on all newly installed security systems. The security company is also currently in the process of converting customers that use cellular alarm communication from 3G to 4G. The signal strength will now be three times faster than the standard 3G speeds in the area in which the alarm is located. In addition, the cell communicator, which is the main source of communication from the home or business to the monitoring station, will be able to choose the best bandwidth in the area from 2G, 3G to 4G based on the area in which the home is located.

“We're proud to announce that 4G is now available to all new ADT subscribers as of January 2013, and existing ADT customers will slowly be integrated and upgraded by the year 2017. This does not, however, pose any kind of problem or inability for ADT to monitor and service current customers”, confirms Angel. “As of now, the only systems available for 4G technology are DSC and Honeywell brand security systems. The GE line of security products will follow later throughout the year,” he continues.

3G technology was a step ahead in its inception. Prior to 3G cellular communication, radio wave technology was the only solution in securing a home or business. The main purpose of this technology was to ensure that a hardwired main phone communication could not be tampered with by a burglar, but there was a delay in response time from the monitoring station to the home and vice versa.

“4G communicates at lightning fast speeds. If a break in were to occur, the signal from the alarm system to the monitoring center will be three times faster than the 3G network,” says Angel. “Any IP wireless cameras, Wi-Fi thermostats, and remote lighting control, would be more responsive and there would be no delays in functionality for those with home automation services,” he continues.

With the increasing demand for home automation systems, the integration of surveillance systems, lights, and thermostats, the demand for 4G was inevitable. In an effort to remain on par with the competition, ADT decided to integrate their network from 3G to 4G and offer the same services that are available by competitors at a more affordable rate.

Home Security Concepts is an ADT authorized dealer. Established since 1874, ADT is America's #1 trusted name in home security. They help protect over 8 million American homes as well as over 90% of Fortune 500 companies with 24-7 protection. They also offer simple and easy installation and plans and packages tailored to individual needs.

###

If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Angel Pena, please call (305)424-9219 or email at info (at) homesecurtyconcepts (dot) com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363195.htm