GGI Introduces New Clear Preservation Glass for Custom Picture Frame Market; GGI and GroGlass to Showcase Full Line of Art Glass Products at West Coast Art & Frame Show

GGI, a leading US glass fabricator and distributor, and GroGlass, a European manufacturer of specialty coatings for the custom art glass market will introduce Artglass Preservation Clear at the West Coast Art & Frame Show, January 28th – 30th at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV (GGI Booth# 215).

GGI, a leading US glass fabricator and distributor, and GroGlass, a European manufacturer of specialty coatings for the custom art glass market will introduce Artglass Preservation Clear™ at the West Coast Art & Frame Show, January 28th – 30th at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV (GGI Booth# 215).

Artglass Preservation Clear™ is a UV blocking clear glass developed to protect artwork from fading due to UV light exposure. Unlike competitive products, it has a very hard coating and is scratch resistant. No special cleaners are required. Handling is also much easier as it can be cut and glazed on either side, giving framers the ultimate in ease of handling and framing.

“With the introduction of Artglass Preservation Clear™ GGI now offers a full line of custom framing glass products,” says Richard Balik, executive vice president of GGI, based in Secaucus, New Jersey. “With Artglass Preservation Clear™ framers can provide their customers with a final product that truly stands out. We're excited to showcase this new product at the West Coast Art & Frame show.”

GGI offers custom framers a complete solution for custom glass picture frame products including: Artglass, Artglass UV, Artglass Protect™, and now Artglass Preservation Clear™ in addition to clear, non glare and mirrors.

The Artglass family of products has set the new industry standard in framing glass, offering the most desired characteristics in UV blocking anti reflective glass – including clarity, scratch resistance, as well as ease of handling and cleaning. These products are ideal for framing graphics, watercolors and photographs; as well as ultra-transparent displays for three-dimensional works of art, archival documents, collections and other valuables. For additional information about GGI, visit http://www.generalglass.com or call 800-431-2042. Visit GroGlass at http://www.groglass.com.

About GGI - GGI offers one of the widest selections of architectural, decorative and framing glass products in the industry. GGI is based in Secaucus, NJ and is a fifth generation, family owned and operated glass fabrication and distribution business that has built its reputation on continuing to exceed its customers' expectations. To learn more about our story, visit http://www.generalglass.com or call us at 800-431-2042.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10368919.htm