Kim Zimmermann Joins G3 Communications as Managing Editor

Business Editor Kim Zimmermann Joins G3 Communications As Company Experiences Dramatic Growth

Hasbrouck Heights, NJ – January 28, 2013 – G3 Communications has announced the appointment of Kim Zimmermann to Managing Editor of its online publications, including Demand Gen Report, Retail TouchPoints and Channel Marketer Report.

Kim has been a business journalist and editor for more than 25 years, with extensive experience covering the retail and technology industries. She was most recently managing editor of Grocery Headquarters magazine, the leading trade publication for supermarket executives.

“Kim will be a valuable addition to the G3 Staff," says Andrew Gaffney, President of G3 Communications. “Having worked with her before in an editorial capacity, I am confident that her professionalism and work ethic will be an across the board asset for the G3 brands.”

In her new role, Kim will be responsible for expanding coverage of G3 brands as the company experiences record growth and recognition as a leader in the field.

Kim has also worked in the marketing industry, managing accounts involving online marketing, publishing, market research and lead generation, which will be a great asset on her work with Demand Gen Report.

“G3 is a unique company because its leadership recognizes that the next generation of business leaders are turning to the web for industry-related content to help them perform their jobs better and bring value to their companies,” said Zimmermann. “I'm excited to join a company that is leading the way in B2B publishing and hope to contribute to its exciting growth.”

The need for more senior level staff at G3 has been fueled in part by the company's dramatic growth in readership. Highlights of the growth of G3 publications include:

*Since the company's launch in 2007, circulation has grown to more than 25,000 for Retail TouchPoints, and 27,000 for Demand Gen Report.

*Web traffic across its brands has increased by more than 70%, thanks in part to expanded menus of interactive content such as videos, motion graphics and podcasts.

*Social media followers has increased to nearly 50,000 across all brands

*Revenue growth has increased by nearly 400% since 2007, 65% in 2012

About G3 Communications

G3 Communications was founded in 2007 to provide customized content solutions for business-focused clients. Since its formation, G3 has grown its revenues each year by focusing on providing customized content and lead generation programs for BtoB marketers, which show demonstrable ROI and support marketing and sales initiatives. The company's team of content professionals provides expertise in creating call-to-action and thought leadership content.

