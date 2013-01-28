Burr & Forman's Results Matter Radio on Business RadioX® Turns the Spotlight on Buckhead

Results Matter Radio Host Elizabeth Gordon and Burr & Forman attorney Ed Snow were joined in-studio by members of the Buckhead Business Association and Buckhead Coalition to talk about the community and the programs and services available for their businesses and residents.

On Tuesday January 22nd, 2013, Elizabeth Gordon, host of Results Matter radio on Business RadioX® and Burr & Forman attorney Ed Snow were joined by Brian Daughdrill, Lolita Jackson and Jen Thomas from the Buckhead Business Association and Garth Peters from the Buckhead Coalition to discuss the history of Buckhead, it's current boundaries and challenges and the plans to keep the community strong going forward.

Garth Peters mentioned that he had heard some talk about Buckhead perhaps wanting to separate itself from Atlanta and be it's own city, but denied it saying “Buckhead is proud to be a part of the city of Atlanta”. Garth also noted that Buckhead is not just a shopping and dining district, but rather covers a 28 square mile area and is community. The only community in Georgia, in fact, to be recognized by the state legislature. He explained that 19% of the population of the city of Atlanta live in Buckhead, and the 19% pay 45% of the ad valorem tax for the city.

Brian Daughdrill discussed some of the plans at the BBA, including putting 25K into social, education, and green space initiatives in the community and said that in many ways, the BBA acts as a “Convention and Visitors Bureau” for the area.

Jen Thomas and Lolita Jackson discussed some of the projects they have personally been involved with in the community, and Ed Snow talked about the importance of Buckhead to the Atlanta area on the whole.

