All In One Mortgage Lenders' 1st Loan Originators Informational Meeting for 2013 Releases New Programs That Company Will Offer

All In One Mortgage Lenders' 1st Loan Originators Informational Meeting for 2013 releases 203k and HomePath Renovation programs in addition to long list of existing programs.

"2013 is in full effect. We are not going to let 2013 go by without letting it be our best year yet," says CEO Eddy Fernandez at the 1st Loan Originators Informational Meeting for this year. Comprised of over 50+ Loan Officers, the meeting was a success. With an outline of what the Loan Originators can expect from the company and what the company expects from its Loan Originators.

AIO is also sponsoring a continuing education class for Realtors and Brokers near the end of this month. They have also secured 30 seats at the Annual Installation Lunch In at Parrot Jungle all in January alone.

With a All In One mentality, AIO has high goals for an already magnificent start to 2013. Mr. Fernandez reminds everyone to ponder on the quote by Winston Churchill, "Never, never, never, give up!"

AIO also introduced its two new programs. Those two programs being the 203k and the HomePath Renovation.

The Section 203(k) program is HUD's primary program for the rehabilitation and repair of single family properties, according to HUD.GOV.

HomePath Renovation Mortgage allows a buyer to purchase a property that requires light to moderate renovation. The loan amount includes funds for both the purchase and renovation — up to 35% of the as completed value, no more than $35,000, according to HomePath.com by Fannie Mae.

These new additions are geared to those with income challenges and AIO understands it is a difficult time for some buyers and they are there to help meet the communities needs.

