Greater Baton Rouge Realtors® Honor Those Who Exemplify Brand Values

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 2:51 PM | 3 min read

Recently the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors®, a Baton Rouge-based trade association representing licensed real estate brokers and agents, certified appraisers, and others in affiliated businesses, recognized members who have given back to the community, gone beyond the call of duty, and exemplified other high principles of the Realtor® name.

The awards are presented annually, each honoring a different quality of the Realtor® brand.

The 2012 recipients were:
Mary Kay Brown of C.J. Brown Realtors®, Charles H. Dilmuth Humanitarian of the Year
Scott Gaspard of Re/Max First, Most Cooperative Realtor®
Robin Deshotels of Wayne Clark Realty, Rising Star of the Year
Pam Grettner of Gulf Coast Title, Ben R. Downing Jr Affiliate of the Year
Wynona Squires of Re/Max First received GBRAR's highest honor, Realtor® of the Year.

The awards ceremony was held in conjunction with the installation of the 2013 GBRAR Board of Directors, January 10, 2013 at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge.

The officers installed at the event were:
    Pat Wattam of Re/Max First, President
    Bridget Fredericks of Home After Home, President-Elect
    Carol Poché of Keller Williams Realty Redstick Partners, Secretary-Treasurer

Newly elected directors were also installed:
    John Dunaway of Dunaway Realty
    Barbara Anne Eaton of Coldwell Banker One    
    Wendy Heflin Berry of Pro Sold Realty
    Ashley LaBorde Vuci of C.J. Brown Realtors®
    Tiffany Palmer of Pro Sold Realty
    Donna Wolff of Re/Max Professional

Returning to complete their second of two year terms were directors:

Timothy DeAngelo of C.J. Brown Realtors®
Past President Linda Gaspard of Re/Max First
Andrea McKey of Coldwell Banker One
Missy Roberts of C.J. Brown Realtors®
Wynona Squires of Re/Max First
Jeffrey Welsh of Keller Williams Realty Redstick Partners

# # #

About GBRAR:
The Greater Baton Rouge Association of REALTORS® is a professional trade association of over 2,200 real estate professionals in the Baton Rouge metropolitan area.

Our members abide by a strict code of ethics and have access to a wide variety of business services that are not available to non-REALTORS®. This gives them a competitive edge in the marketplace, enabling them to provide superior services to buyers and sellers of real property.

GBRAR members include licensed real estate brokers and agents, certified appraisers, and others in affiliated businesses in the jurisdiction as assigned by the National Association of REALTORS®. That jurisdiction is made up of the following parishes: East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Ascension, Point Coupee, St. Helena.

