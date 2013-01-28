Seattle Port Commissioner John Creighton Accepts New Board Position

On January 8, 2013, Seattle's John Creighton was elected Vice President of the Seattle Port Commission for the second year in a row, and he intends to keep moving forward with his agenda as he continues in this leadership role.

Since 2006, John Creighton has served on the Seattle Port Commission, working hard to bring new jobs and new opportunities to people within the Puget Sound region. On January 8, 2013, he was elected Vice President of the Seattle Port Commission for the second year in a row, and he intends to keep moving forward with his agenda as he continues in this leadership role.

Currently, the board is focused on meeting goals outlined in the Century Agenda. This 25-year strategic plan looks to add 100,000 jobs to the region, through economic growth led by the Port of Seattle. It's an ambitious vision, and it will take a significant amount of coordination and cooperation to see the plans to fruition.

"We wanted to pull together a plan that was bold and ambitious, and I think we certainly achieved that goal with the Century Agenda," says Commissioner Creighton. "I've been intimately involved with the planning thus far, and I'm looking forward to helping lead the efforts to put in place the early initiatives we need to achieve our 25-year goals. We have a lot of work yet to do, and I hope to provide the kind of leadership that will ensure that all of our targets are hit."

The elected president of the commission is Tom Albro, who has served on the Port of Seattle Commission since 2009. Commissioner Albro and Commissioner Creighton have a long history of working well together. The two commissioners have served together over the last two years on the Century Agenda strategic planning committee.

"I'm thrilled that Commissioner Albro and I will be working together in leadership roles," says Commissioner Creighton. "We share the same vision for the region and we have meshing communication styles so I think we'll be strong partners as this project moves forward. I'm really looking forward to what 2013 will bring."

The Seattle Port Commission is a five-member board that is elected by the citizens of King County. The commission oversees The Port of Seattle, which operates several major facilities in King County, supporting approximately 194,000 jobs in the Puget Sound region and generating $17.6 billion in business revenue and $867 million in state and local taxes annually. Port facilities include the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which served nearly 33 million passengers in 2011, and a seaport that supports a thriving cruise industry, commercial and recreational marinas, and three container terminals, which handled two million TEUs (20-foot equivalent container units) in 2011.

