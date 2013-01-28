Plastic Surgery Practice Gets Boost from Lower Eyelid Surgery Webinar

Renowned New York Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Edwin Williams Hosts First Webinar

Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Edwin Williams of the Williams Center in Albany and Manhattan was excited to host his very first webinar on lower eyelid surgery.

For the very first time the Williams Center hosted its own webinar on lower eyelid surgery. Board Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Edwin Williams, M.D., described how he accomplished the results seen in the before and after pictures shown to over 50 attendees in a power point presentation. This was followed by a question and answer period. The attendees received a free consultation and $400.00 off their procedure if they scheduled the procedure within 6 weeks of the webinar.

"We were extremely happy with a 20% conversion rate. We used “Go To Meeting” to facilitate the webinar and they generated useful reports which included a list of webinar attendees, e-mail addresses of registered attendees, questions submitted, and even how long each attendee stayed on the webinar! We would recommend them for any business. The key to its success is being prepared with e-mail invites, being able to respond to all inquiries in a timely fashion and to most of all have fun!"

Eyelid surgery, known technically as blepharoplasty, is a facial plastic surgery procedure which corrects aging conditions of the eye area. The surgery may be performed on the upper eyelids, lower eyelids or both. Lower eyelid surgery is a very popular procedure for improving puffy under eye bags. Surgery may be performed with local anesthesia and sedation and typically takes one to two hours to complete. Incisions may be hidden inside of the lower eyelid or along the lower lash line, allowing excess fat and skin to be removed for a younger, more rested appearance.

Dr. Williams is a double board certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon and ENT. He has dedicated his practice to surgical and non-surgical procedures of the head, face and neck including rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty, brow lift, facial implants, facelift, fat transfer, lip enhancement, ear surgery, laser skin resurfacing, acne scar treatment, scar repair, chemical peel, vascular birthmark treatment, and more. He is actively involved in teaching facial plastic and reconstructive surgery to residents of the Albany Medical Center where he also serves as Clinical Professor in the Department of Surgery.

The Williams Center for Plastic Surgery is dedicated to providing excellence in state-of-the-art cosmetic procedures. Dr. Williams is joined by Dr. Alain Polynice who specializes in plastic surgery of the breasts and body, as well as Dr. Allison Pontius who specializes in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery and anti-aging and regenerative medicine with a particular interest in non-surgical facial rejuvenation. The Williams Center has two locations in Albany, New York, and Manhattan. To contact the Williams Center call (800) 742-2792 or visit us online.

