Wyoming Education Resources Pre Kindergarten Activities Take a Giant Step Forward

Adopted by a growing number of states around the country, a Creative Curriculum for Pre-K students offers 38 objectives for development and learning linked to the Common Core.

Pre-K education has come a long way. Say goodbye to the days of teachers scrambling for games and activities to keep children occupied and hello to a classroom of exploration and discovery as a way of learning. Through a new program that includes 38 objectives, Pre Kindergarten children develop confidence, creativity, and lifelong critical thinking skills.

While many in the Pre-K education sector may know the name "Creative Curriculum", what they may not know is the company behind it. Teaching Strategies is an educational publishing company that exclusively serves the early childhood community, bringing curriculum, assessment, professional development, and family connection resources to programs serving children from birth through kindergarten.

In the State of Wyoming, Teaching Strategies lends it self to head start programs, the No Child Left Behind initiative, as well as public and private Pre-K centers throughout the state.

To date several states across the country, including the neighboring State of Colorado, have adopted both the GOLD Assessment and Creative Curriculum. According to Teaching Strategies, "Our materials are used in every state, by all branches of the military, and in thousands of schools and faith based early childhood programs nationwide. The Creative Curriculum for Preschool is also used by more than half of all Head Start teachers across the country."

According to a number of experts in early childhood education, there are broader social implications to helping educate America's youngest children. These include team physical activity, creative problem solving, relating to others, even music and math. While these may seem to be simple concepts on the surface, according to Teaching Strategies, "A child's first 5 years of life are critical for brain development and is the point at which the foundations for social and educational enjoyment are developed."

For some early childhood teachers and parents, the legislative requirements and even the pace and depth of what Pre Kindergarten children are asked to do may seem overwhelming, for the majority it is exactly what is needed for a child to be ready for their educational career.

Stated by one Pre Kindergarten teacher, "The System is designed to make it easy for educators to teach intentionally and to present content in a cohesive way. It shows teachers how to scaffold children's development and learning, beginning with what children already know and can do."

Undoubtedly the field of early childhood education has made great strides in identifying the building blocks of later school success. Thanks to this relatively unknown company, there is now a Pre-K Curriculum that helps teachers interact with children in ways that promote development and learning, foster children's social competence and gives educators the tools they need to help all the children in their classrooms succeed in school and in life.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10337099.htm