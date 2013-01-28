New Xulon Title Exclaims to 'Get Ready' for Jesus's Return

Weiser vocalizes the urgency of all people to prepare for the Day of Judgment

Within the pages of Martha Weiser's new book, I'm Coming...Get Ready ($10.99, paperback, 978-1-61996-818-9; $17.99, hardcover, 978-1-61996-819-6; $5.49, e-book, 978-1-61996-820-2) non-believers and believers alike will receive a warning exactly as the Bible promises: Jesus is coming back, and soon. The author emphasizes that the words in this book are not her own. Weiser explains, “God spoke, and I wrote it down.”

“My hope is that they will be encouraged by God and be able to hear and receive the Words He is speaking concerning the last days and the return of Jesus,” states the author. “The book is newsworthy because Jesus is telling us that He is returning soon. In this book, He is warning people to be ready. It is my desire that as many people as possible hear His warning so that they will be ready when He comes.”

Martha Weiser lives in Texas, and attended Oral Roberts University (ORU). Of her expertise, the author expresses “While at ORU, the Lord began to speak to me during my devotional times and gave me words of encouragement for myself and my family. In the summer of 2010, the Lord began to give me words for the Church Body, which are presented in ‘I'm Coming...Get Ready'. After graduating from ORU, I returned to Texas, where I am currently working towards a Masters degree.”

