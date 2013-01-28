Edelman Financial Services Opens Office in Loudoun County, VA

Firm Now Has 32 Offices in 13 States

ASHBURN, VA, JANUARY 28 — Edelman Financial Services LLC, the nationally acclaimed investment management firm headed by renowned financial advisor, author and talk show host Ric Edelman, announced the opening of its Loudoun County area office at 20098 Ashbrook Place, Suite 230, Ashburn, VA, 20147

“Consumers have too few opportunities to get the independent, objective financial advice they need,” said Ric Edelman, three times named the #1 Independent Financial Advisor in the Nation by Barron's(1). “We receive hundreds of phone calls and emails every week from people seeking financial advice and information, so we are opening more local offices to help them.”

With offices in 13 states, Edelman Financial Services manages more than $9 billion for nearly 19,000 clients(2) across the country. While most investment firms serve the wealthy, Edelman Financial Services is known for also catering to those who are not yet millionaires. “Although many of our clients have a high net worth,” Edelman explained, “the vast majority of our clients are not in that exclusive realm. Our clients typically are middle class folks trying to pay for college for their kids while trying to secure their own retirement. It's an honor to serve them.”

About Ric Edelman and Edelman Financial Services

Ric Edelman has been providing financial advice to consumers for 25 years. His television series The Truth About Money with Ric Edelman airs on Public Television stations across the country and his syndicated radio program can be heard in 63 markets. He is also a sought-after speaker and best-selling author who has published seven books on personal finance.

Edelman Financial Services provides financial planning and investment management services for individuals and families, as well as 401(k) plans and institutional investment management for businesses. The firm has won more than 170 financial, business, community and philanthropic awards. For investment advice and other financial planning services, or to speak with an advisor call 888-PLAN-RIC (888-752-6742), or visit RicEdelman.com.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ric Edelman is Chairman and CEO of Edelman Financial Services, a Registered Investment Adviser, and CEO, President and a Director of The Edelman Financial Group. He is an Investment Adviser Representative who offers advisory services through EFS and a Registered Principal of (and offering securities through) Sanders Morris Harris Inc., an affiliated broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

1. According to Barron's, "The formula [used] to rank advisors has three major components: assets managed, revenue produced and quality of the advisor's practice. Investment returns are not a component of the rankings because an advisor's returns are dictated largely by each client's risk tolerance. The quality-of-practice component includes an evaluation of each advisor's regulatory record." The rankings are based on the universe of applications submitted to Barron's. The selection process begins with a nomination and application provided to Barron's. Principals of Edelman Financial Services LLC self-nominated the firm and submitted quantitative and qualitative information to Barron's as requested. Barron's reviewed and considered this information which resulted in the rankings on Aug. 27, 2012/Aug. 28, 2010/Aug. 31, 2009.

2. As of December 31, 2012.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10361874.htm