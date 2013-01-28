DJs From Mars New Single and Viral Video "Phat Ass Drop" Hits the US On Radikal Records

The latest single from DJs From Mars, “Phat Ass Drop (How To Produce A Club Track Today),” is scheduled for USA release on Radikal Records on February 5th.

In a world where anyone can download music production software and proclaim themselves a DJ, and so called top-talent mixers seem to rely more on formulas and computers than real creativity, the stage has been set for a little criticism. Enter DJs From Mars with “Phat Ass Drop”: a fun electrohouse club track that also serves as a tongue in cheek “how to” instructional video and a satirical critique of current state of EDM.

The track starts off with an electronic voice saying, “How to produce a club track today. Just follow the instructions and you'll be an electronic music producer in no time.” The song continues with step-by-step instructions, demonstrating every cliché of big room club tracks (military drums, random loop, claps, crash).

The music video for the song adds a very clever visual element. Chock-full of inside jokes and references, “Phat Ass Drop” is a must-watch treat for DJs, web nerds and productions freaks.

DJs From Mars - Phat Ass Drop (How To Produce A Club Track Today) Track Listing

1. Radio Edit

2. Club Mix

3. Dub Mix

4. A Cappella Mix

Radikal Records offers artists national distribution through SONY/Red Distribution, electronic distribution through iTunes, eMusic, Amazon and all major downloading services, and other resources including production, artist development, product marketing and licensing opportunities. In recent years, Radikal has worked with many artists including: 2 Unlimited, N-Trance, Zombie Nation, ATB, Yello, Scooter, Schiller, Blank & Jones, Cosmic Gate, Sinead O'Connor, Voodoo & Serano, Apollo 440 and others. Visit http://radikal.com for more information.

DJs From Mars bring the mashup attitude into electrohouse. They started remixing big pop hits for their gigs in 2004, just for fun. A few years later they were recognized as one of the biggest names in the mashup scene with their videos on YouTube getting over 20 million views. Their bootlegs have been noticed by labels all around the world, and they've worked on remixes for big pop and dance acts such as Bimbo Jones, Sean Paul, Pitbull, Yves Larock, Sophie Ellis Bextor Fragma, Ciara, Cascada, Coolio, Ennio Morricone, and many more.

