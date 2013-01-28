Susan Martinez appointed Director of Sales at Creighton Farms to continue momentum through 2013.

Creighton Farms, Washington DC Metro's most extraordinary private community, is pleased to announce that Susan Martinez will join Creighton Farms as the community's Director of Sales. With more than 25 years of experience in the DC Metro and Virginia areas in sales, marketing and managing teams of agents, Susan will be a welcome addition to the Creighton Farms team.

Most recently, Ms. Martinez was the Vice President of Sales & Marketing at D.R. Horton, where she managed 15 communities and 14 Sales Representatives in Maryland and Delaware. During her tenure at D.R. Horton, Susan opened six new communities and increased sales by more than 35%. Previously, Susan was with Ryland Homes as Vice President of Sales & Marketing in Fairfax, where her teams ranked #1 in sales out of nine North Region Divisions in 2009. Ms. Martinez was also with Edgemore Homes for more than 10 years as Vice President of Sales & Marketing. During her time at Edgemore, Ms. Martinez created a new sales force, increased customer satisfaction, and won numerous MAME and Monument awards for marketing, land planning, architecture and Community of the Year. Her additional experience includes sales and marketing positions in the Fairfax and Maryland areas with such prestigious home builders as M.I. Homes, Grayson Homes and Winchester Homes.

Creighton Farms finished 2012 with its best sales year since being acquired by Southworth Development. The new Clubhouse opened in spring of 2012. Tennis courts are in nearing completion and will be unveiled in 2013 and the family pool complex is in the final planning phase. Membership increased by 28% in 2012. The property hosted a number of private and public events including corporate outings and golf tournaments, the Creighton Farms Invitational Hosted by Jack Nicklaus and the Senior Southworth Professional National Championship PGA event and Fourth of July Spectacular for members.

At Creighton Farms, Ms. Martinez will oversee the sale of lots and custom built homes in each of the four neighborhoods at the property, including the Nicklaus Village Villas, The Enclave, The Manor Homes and The Legacy Homes. “I am delighted to be joining Creighton Farms,” said Ms. Martinez. “It's a spectacular property with amenities for everyone in the family, a stunning clubhouse and an award-winning Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. I look forward to keeping up the momentum through 2013 and making Creighton Farms an even more enjoyable place for our residents and members.”

“Susan is a delightful and successful person that our customers will appreciate,” said David Southworth, President and CEO of Southworth Development. “Her experience with a range of home buyers, her knowledge of the process of buying a custom home, and her background in planning communities will make her invaluable to our existing team of real estate professionals, agents, builders and customers.”

Susan is a past president and current member of the Metropolitan Sales and Marketing Council's Sales Achievement Committee, as well a committee member of Maryland National Capital Building Industry Association. Susan and her family live in Herndon, VA where she is also active on a number of committees at the Trinity Presbyterian Church.

Please drop by the Creighton Farms Villa model to say hello to Susan and welcome her to Creighton Farms. Susan will be working with Michael Robichaud, Director of Development and Connie O'Brien, Sales Manager.

About Creighton Farms: An extraordinary private club community located in Virginia's prestigious Loudoun County and featuring an award-winning Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course, 964 acres of beautiful Virginia hunt country home sites for the community's elegant Legacy Homes and Villas. Enviable amenities include a 34,000-square-foot clubhouse, tennis courts, planned pool and fitness facility.

About Southworth Development: Southworth Development LLC is a privately held company specializing in the development of residential resort and hospitality-branded real estate communities. Founded by David Southworth, Southworth Development's expertise includes master-planned community development, real estate asset management, golf course construction management, and resort and golf operations management. Southworth's award-winning communities include:

Machrihanish Dunes – a celebrated historic project on the west coast of Scotland consisting of a U.K. Top-100, 18-hole, David McLay Kidd-designed seaside links course, two historic Scottish hotels, and fractional ownership golf cottage units.

Meredith Bay – a luxury residential gated community with single-family home sites, townhomes and a private beach club and marina located on New Hampshire's famed Lake Winnipesaukee.

Renaissance – a private golf club that was named “Course of the Year” for 2012 by the New England Golf Course Owners Association and consists of an 18-hole Brian Silva Signature championship golf course and new American Shingle-Style clubhouse located on Boston's North Shore.

PGA Village® – The Bahamas – Currently under development, this resort property on Cat Island in The Bahamas is being created in conjunction with the PGA of America. It will feature a 1,906-acre oceanfront site with over 2 miles of beachfront and will be anchored by a five-star boutique hotel. Amenities will include 36 holes of championship-caliber golf, the PGA Village®, a casino, and spectacular seaside residential units.

Willowbend - Created in 1992 by Paul Fireman and David Southworth, Willowbend has earned a reputation as New England's premier private club community. Featuring 27 holes of award-winning championship golf, luxurious estate homes and villas, a world-class tennis facility, Olympic-sized pool, state-of-the-art fitness facility and spa, plus elegant gourmet dining, Willowbend has long been considered Cape Cod's most prestigious and exclusive private enclave.

