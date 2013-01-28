Luxury Artisan Announces Arrival of New Leather iPad mini Cases & iPhone 5 Cases by Giorgio Fedon 1919

Luxury Artisan has just taken delivery of Giorgio Fedon 1919's new range of leather iPad mini & iPhone 5 cases, in several vibrant colours and leathers.

In response to the growing demand for iPads & iPhones, Giorgio Fedon 1919 have produced a stunning range of leather cases for the iPad mini and the iPhone 5. These are now available at Luxury Artisan.

Handmade in Italy by skilled craftsmen, using the finest quality leathers, these cases will not only protect your iPad mini & iPhone 5, they will also add a touch of Italian style.

The iPad mini cases come in either nappa or crocodile print leather. The nappa leather case is available in 7 vibrant colours, whereas the crocodile print comes in classic black, as well as Giorgio Fedon 1919's signature orange colour.

For the iPhone 5 cases, the 2 styles to choose from are the soft leather cases or the rigid leather cases. Both of these styles come in either nappa, python print, daisy print or crocodile print leathers. So plenty of choice for the discerning technology user.

These gorgeous leather cases also make perfect gifts.

About Luxury Artisan:

Luxury Artisan is an internet retailer of luxurious Italian leather products. All products are handmade by skilled craftsmen using the finest quality leathers and materials. Since launch in 2011, Luxury Artisan has supplied quality leather goods to customers globally.

