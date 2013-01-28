David K. Miller Releases Latest Editorial on AbsoluteWealth.com

The latest opinion editorial has been published on Absolute Wealth's website for January 25, 2013.

Absolute Wealth, the leading financial and investment information website, has published its newest editorial article from Managing Editor David K. Miller. The piece shares an expert's perspective on the current state of the market, and provides engaging commentary on the future outlook.

“Folks who've been shorting this market expecting sanity to prevail have had a rough couple of weeks since the Faux Fiscal Cliff deal was reached,” Miller wrote.

The “zombie rally,” as Miller calls it, has continued and caused a sort of slow drag upwards, which Miller said would only make things appear better than they really are. The article shares historical context, relating the current situation to 2008's crash and resulting recession.

David K. Miller is an investment and financial expert who writes, analyzes, and advises as Managing Editor of Absolute Wealth. His experience as a professional trader has led to a vast knowledge of modern techniques and strategies, and many of the programs, Special Reports, and other features from Absolute Wealth and the Independent Wealth Alliance originated from Miller, or included his input in one form or another.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebAbsolute-Wealth/economic-editorial/prweb10368405.htm