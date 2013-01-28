Learning Directions: Changes in Workplace Learning by Elliott Masie

Learning Directions, an interactive briefing led by industry analyst Elliott Masie, will focus on what is Up, Down, Changing or Hype in the world of workplace learning. What is working, what is failing, what is growing and what is on the horizon?

At this critical time for Learning, Training and Workforce Development, industry professionals are planning for changes in the workplace, workforce, technology and business settings. The Learning field is deeply interested in Learning Directions: what is working, what is failing, what is growing and what is on the horizon?

Elliott Masie, a leading industry analyst, will take an in-depth, evidence-based and vendor-neutral look at how workplace learning is CHANGING or NOT CHANGING in 2013:



Social & Collaborative Learning?

User Content?

eLearning Trends in 2012!

Personalization of Learning?

Video: Stories and On-Demand Clips?

Mobile, Tablets and BYOD Learning?

eBooks - Directions & Futures!

The Agile & Refreshed Classroom?

Massive and Open Learning Content?

Big Learning Data?

Learning Directions will take place in the following cities: New York City (March 11); Seattle (March 26); Chicago (April 2); London, UK (April 16); Washington, DC (April 19) and Minneapolis (May 1).

Please go to http://www.masie.com/learning-directions for registration and details. Registration in each city is limited for this exciting event.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362870.htm