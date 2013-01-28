WeedAlert.com Completely Updated and Enhanced

PBI-Gordon introduces new look and more robust features for its industry weed identification and control resource.

PBI-Gordon Corporation recently introduced a complete re-design and enhancement of its WeedAlert.com online weed identification and control resource.

The new look for WeedAlert.com features new detailed color photos of 109 weeds and allows turf professionals to search and identify weeds by name, appearance or region.

Detailed information about each weed includes description, non-chemical cultural practices in how to control the weed, geographic coverage maps of where they grow and when they are prevalent in the various growing zones, as well as herbicide use and recommended control products.

WeedAlert.com, first introduced in 1998, also features the Tech Advisor resource, which allows site users to contact and interact with technical advisor experts who are trusted by universities and their extension offices throughout the United States. The advisors can help with specific turf weed control problems or questions concerning general turf weed control. With more than 50 years of combined experience, the WeedAlert.com technical advisors will provide answers turf professionals can rely on.

Lawn professionals who visit WeedAlert.com can, while supplies last, order a free full-color weed identification poster, which features photos of 48 common turf weeds. The poster order form is available at http://www.weedalert.com/offers.php.

About PBI-Gordon

With a robust line of herbicides, insecticides, growth regulators and other products, PBI-Gordon Corporation is a national leader in the professional turf and ornamental management industry. The company also develops and markets products for the consumer lawn, garden, and farm and ranch markets, as well as animal health and grooming in the consumer and veterinary markets. Based in Kansas City, Mo., PBI-Gordon has been in business since 1947 and is 100% employee-owned. For more information on PBI-Gordon or the company's products, visit http://www.pbigordon.com or call 800.821.7925.

