Small Businesses Can Increase Sales This Super Bowl 47 with Mobile Websites Now Offered by Padebuen.com

Small businesses in New Orleans, San Francisco, Baltimore, and other places are getting ready for Super Bowl 47. Padebuen now offers mobile website services for better website visitor experience.

The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens are now scheduled to play at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Lousiana on February 3, 2013. Mobile marketing is important during Super Bowl. Mobile technology is evolving at a great pace, with users looking for more smartphone-friendly sites when they go online. 2012 marked the release of popular smartphones like iPhone 5, iPad Mini, Galaxy S3, and Galaxy Note II. Padebuen Web services now offers its free mobile website mock-up for small businesses this Super Bowl season.

More information and video about websites that are optimized for smartphones available at

Super Bowl Ad-related searches increased by 970% on tablets and 2700% on smartphones last year. 41% of all the ad-related searches came from smartphones (Source: googlemobileads.blogspot.com/2012/02/super-bowl-mvp-mobile-device-41-of.html). A study also found out that about 40% of smartphone and tablet owners use their smartphones while watching television (Source: blog.nielsen.com/nielsenwire/online_mobile/40-of-tablet-and-smartphone-owners-use-them-while-watching-tv/).

It is now important for local businesses to have their site smartphone-optimized. Savvy owners can improve their businesses and grab new customers by using mobile marketing.

People in New Orleans can witness first-hand the Super Bowl 47. Lots of tourists are also expected to arrive in New Orleans. People in San Francisco and Baltimore will also cheer for their own teams. Lots of businesses in New Orleans, San Francisco, Baltimore, and other cities will also take part of the football frenzy. Business owners in New Orleans, San Francisco, and Baltimore can take advantage of the football championship season by having their site optimized for smartphones by Padebuen.com.

Here are some industries that can benefit with smartphone-friendly sites from Padebuen during the football championship game:

1. Food Industry - restaurants, catering, bars, sports pubs, and food deliveries like pizza, etc

2. Personal Care - massage therapist, day spas, nail and wax salons, barber shops, hair salons, and laser hair removal

3. Automotive - oil change shops, tune-up centers, and tire stores

Other services that can benefit with having smartphone-friendly sites:



Health Care - optometrists, dentists, orthodontists, chiropractors, fertility specialists, and dermatologists

Home Services - carpet cleaners, pest control, maid services, landscapers, and insurance agents

24-hour/Emergency Services - plumbers, locksmiths, towing services, and computer repair specialists

Business owners can check if their sites are smartphone-ready through the new mobile site mock-up service by Padebuen Web Services. The new mock-up service will also show a better-looking site for mobile.

There are a number of other businesses that need mobile sites. People only need critical information about small businesses like the location, contact information, and hours of operation. Small businesses in New Orleans, Baltimore, San Francisco, and other cities can get free mobile website mock-ups

