Economists Incorporated Release Special Edition of their Economists INK Newsletter, Discuss Major Topics in Financial Economics and Regulation

Jonathan A. Neuberger and Stuart D. Gurrea from Economists Incorporated, a leading economic consulting firm in Washington, D.C., weigh in on some of the major issues and topics impacting the economy and financial system in the latest issue of Economists INK.”

One topic discussed in the special issue of Economists INK is the LIBOR issue. For the past several months, financial and business media have extensively reported on the issue with LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate). Jonathan A. Neuberger and Stuart D. Gurrea of Economists Incorporated, a premier economic consulting firm in Washington, D.C., discuss forms of economic harm related to the misreporting of LIBOR. They identify at a micro level the harm that may result from the misreporting and recognize the potential for larger system-wide economic distortions.

The LIBOR issue and many other important economic topics are discussed in the “Economists INK” newsletter. Economists Incorporated (EI) has economists and Special Consultants with significant government experience at the major financial regulatory bodies and extensive private sector expertise in finance- and securities-related litigation matters. Our economists hold advanced degrees from leading universities; many held senior positions in government agencies, including the Department of Justice, Federal Trade Commission, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, U.S. International Trade Commission, and Securities and Exchange Commission. Our economists also have substantial experience providing expert witness services and other forms of litigation support. They have experience and background in many different industries, and matters, including securities litigation ; mergers and acquisitions; valuation of assets, including intellectual property; and lender liability claims.

