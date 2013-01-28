Economist Elliot Eisenberg Joins Forces with Mortgage Success Source

Mortgage Success Source and Elliot Eisenberg, former Senior Economist for the National Association of Home Builders, join together to provide new content and services for the mortgage industry.

Elliot Eisenberg, nationally acclaimed economist and former Senior Economist for the National Association of Home Builders, joins the esteemed panel of advisors for Mortgage Success Source, the mortgage industry's premier provider of sales and marketing solutions.

“I couldn't be more pleased with the addition of Elliot to our growing team of advisors, which currently includes industry experts such as Rob Chrisman,” said Mortgage Success Source CEO Paul Zoukis. “Elliot's well-known and unique style of presenting economic data and insights make him the perfect person to advise us and our clients on the complex economic issues currently facing the housing market,” added Mr. Zoukis.

“Aligning with a company that continues to evolve and remains at the forefront of the industry is exciting. Mortgage Success Source's latest release, Vantage Production, is an integrated, sales and marketing service, which enables lenders to drive production, while minimizing risk in this complex economic and highly regulated environment. It's the right solution, at the right time,” commented Dr. Eisenberg.

In addition to Vantage Production, Mortgage Success Source provides the tools and resources mortgage professionals need to succeed with its Mortgage Market Guide, LoanToolbox, Platinum Marketing and Borrow SMART Analysis services.

ABOUT ELLIOT EISENBERG, Ph.D.

Elliot Eisenberg, Ph.D. is a nationally acclaimed economist and public speaker specializing in making the arcana and minutia of economics fun, relevant and educational. He holds a B.A. in economics with first class honors from McGill University, as well as a Masters and Ph.D. in public administration from Syracuse University. Dr. Eisenberg, formerly a Senior Economist with the National Association of Home Builders in Washington, D.C., is a frequent speaker on topics including: economic forecasts, economic impact of homebuilding, consequences of government regulation, cost-benefit analysis, prudent use of financial derivatives, strategic business development and other current economic issues. Dr. Eisenberg has been invited to testify before lawmakers and is often asked to comment on proposed legislation. His research and opinions have been featured in Bloomberg, Businessweek, Forbes, Fortune, and many other publications. He is a regularly featured guest on several talk radio shows and is often seen on television.

ABOUT MORTGAGE SUCCESS SOURCE

Mortgage Success Source is the premier provider of content and services supporting the sale and marketing of mortgages and in the professional development of production personnel. With individual services tailored to meet the needs of both originators and corporations, Mortgage Success Source currently provides production support for more than 400 mortgage companies and tens of thousands of individual subscribers. For more information, visit http://www.MortgageSuccessSource.com.

