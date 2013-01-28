TDS® Introduces New Promotion; Businesses can Upgrade Their Phone System and Save Money

Today, TDS Telecommunications Corp. (TDS®) announced businesses can save up to $10,000 by upgrading to the company's managedIP Hosted phone system. In addition, businesses may qualify for new VVX500 business media phones for free.

According to TDS, there are many reasons businesses choose to upgrade their phone system, including: saving time, becoming more efficient, regaining call control, and improving productivity.

Flagship Insurance Group, a small business based in Winsted, Minn. says business began growing almost immediately after they started using TDS managedIP Hosted. Hear how the agency is leveraging the technology of their new phone system to regain control and grow business.

Technology makes the world go round. Switching from computer to desk phone, smartphone, iPad, or iPod is now done seamlessly and efficiently. Imagine going back to the way things used to be. Back to the day when typewriters were prevalent, computers were in their infancy, and phones required manual dialing. None of these communication tools were connected creating inefficiencies in the way work was completed.

Many businesses continue working this way. Though typewriters are nearly extinct, outdated phone systems are still being used and they are not connected with computers. But, it doesn't have to be this way.

Has the time come to leverage technology and regain control of the way business is done? Danna Insurance Agency of White Bear Lake, Minn. talks about how easy it is to switch.

Every business owner wants to be successful in business. For too many businesses, outdated phone equipment is holding them back from success. It's costing them customers, prospects, time and money. TDS wants to help businesses make the switch to updated technology and is offering new incentives today. Visit http://www.tdsvoip.com/voip-specials for more details.

TDS Telecommunications Corp. (TDS®) is the seventh largest local exchange telephone company in the U.S. Headquartered in Madison, Wis. it is a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. For 44 years, the company has been connecting people with high-speed Internet, phone, and TV entertainment services in over a hundred rural, suburban, and metropolitan communities across 32 states. Today, TDS has nearly 1 million customer connections in service and 2,900 employees. Business customers select from the latest technologies, including: VoIP (managedIP Hosted) phone service, dedicated high-speed Internet and hosted-managed services. Visit tdstelecom.com or tdsbusiness.com for more information.

TDS Telecommunications Corp. also manages the operations of TDS Hosted & Managed Services, LLC (TDS HMS) which consists of OneNeck IT Services Corp., Vital Support Systems, and VISI Inc. TDS HMS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The business unit is growing rapidly; now employing more than 500 people throughout the U.S. TDS HMS companies specialize in engineering and management of IT infrastructure, including: hosted application management, managed hosting, and ReliaCloud™ enterprise cloud services. TDS HMS owns and operates Tier 3 data centers in Iowa, Minn., and Wis. Visit oneneck.com, vitalsite.com, visi.com, and reliacloud.com for more information.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a Fortune 500® company, provides wireless; broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 7 million customers in 36 states through its business units, U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecommunications Corp. and TDS Hosted & Managed Services. Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Chicago, Telephone and Data Systems and its subsidiaries employ more than 12,000 people. For investment information, visit teltda.com [NYSE: TDS].

