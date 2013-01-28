Taylors Falls Short Sale Agent Kris Lindahl Held A Short Sale Strategies Seminar In Taylors Falls, MN Over The Weekend

The Taylors Falls, MN short sale strategies seminar held by Edina Realty's Kris Lindahl focused on what homeowners can do to avoid foreclosure.

There are many things a homeowner can do before foreclosure sets in. At a seminar in Taylors Falls, MN led by Kris Lindahl of Edina Realty several strategies were revealed to help homeowners avoid foreclosure. Lindahl is Edina Realty's number one short sale agent. Lindahl talked about time being the most important aspect of the process.

"Time is of the essence,"Lindahl said at the seminar, and continued,"With adequate time the short selling process can go from disaster to success." The experienced agent continued to explain how to find the right agent for a short sale and what a homeowner should look for in an agent.

"Technology is the future of real estate. Finding an agent with technological expertise is a must,"Lindahl said, and continued,"I am that agent. I have access to exclusive software that gives me the edge over other agents nationwide." Following the strategies presentation Lindahl took questions from the audience regarding general and personalized real estate concerns.

