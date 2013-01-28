ñol

Stacy Short Sale Agent Kris Lindahl Of Edina Realty Announces Short Sale Seminar To Be Held In Stacy, MN Later This Week

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 1:11 PM | 1 min read

Kris Lindahl of Edina Realty has scheduled a short sale seminar to take place in Stacy, MN later this week

Stacy, MN (PRWEB) January 28, 2013

Stacy, MN will be the next stop for Edina Realty's Kris Lindahl as he continues his short sale seminar campaign. Lindahl is Edina Realty's number one short sale agent. At the seminar Lindahl will cover useful strategies for homeowners considering a short sale. He will also reveal resources available to homeowners to make the short selling process easier.

"Homeowners need to turn to technology for help,"Lindahl said, and continued,"I'll show them where to go and who to trust at the seminar in Stacy later this week." Lindahl is the leader of team of several hard working, full-time Edina Realty realtors that hold the following designations: Certified Distressed Property Experts (CDPE), Short Sale & Foreclosure Resources (SFR), and Council of Residential Specialists (CRS).

Call Kris and his team at (763) 607-1415 for more information. Visit the Minnesota Short Sale Calculator website to check eligibility. Download a complimentary copy of the eBook titled "A Homeowner's Guide To Short Sales" and check out the video series on YouTube.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10368180.htm

