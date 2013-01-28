Kenwood Travel's Top Pick in Grenada - Spice Island Beach Resort - Voted Top Hotel in the Caribbean by TripAdvisor

Kenwood Travel's top pick hotel in Grenada, Spice Island Beach Resort, has been voted the top hotel in the Caribbean in the coveted TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards 2013.
Kenwood Travel is delighted to announce that TripAdvisor's travellers have voted its top pick hotel in Grenada –Spice Island Beach Resort – the best hotel in the Caribbean. The Travellers' Choice awards are some of the most coveted in the industry, chosen as they are by travellers, for travellers.
Spice Island Beach Resort is an incredible beach resort on Grand Anse, regularly recognised as one of the finest beaches in the West Indies, and with good reason. Two miles of unending white sand and a resort that blends effortlessly into its palm fringes. Spice Island Beach Resort's service is second to none, the air of comfort and relaxation only serving to accentuate that feeling of luxury and unabated freedom.
