Kenwood Travel's Top Pick in Grenada - Spice Island Beach Resort - Voted Top Hotel in the Caribbean by TripAdvisor

Kenwood Travel's top pick hotel in Grenada, Spice Island Beach Resort, has been voted the top hotel in the Caribbean in the coveted TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards 2013.

Kenwood Travel is delighted to announce that TripAdvisor's travellers have voted its top pick hotel in Grenada –Spice Island Beach Resort – the best hotel in the Caribbean. The Travellers' Choice awards are some of the most coveted in the industry, chosen as they are by travellers, for travellers.

Spice Island Beach Resort is an incredible beach resort on Grand Anse, regularly recognised as one of the finest beaches in the West Indies, and with good reason. Two miles of unending white sand and a resort that blends effortlessly into its palm fringes. Spice Island Beach Resort's service is second to none, the air of comfort and relaxation only serving to accentuate that feeling of luxury and unabated freedom.

For more information visit the Kenwood Travel website or call one of Kenwood Travel's experts directly on 0207 749 9245.

About Kenwood Travel:



To contact Kenwood Travel's consultants, please call +44 207 749 9220.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebspice-island-beach-resort/kenwood-travel-blog/prweb10368116.htm

Alternatively, visit the Kenwood Travel website for a comprehensive list of hotels, holiday packages and special holiday offers.

Kenwood Travel is a direct sell tour operator with over 35 years experience, a member of ABTA and ATOL holders (5664).

For affordable worldwide luxury package holidays, tailor made holidays, weddings, honeymoons or flights and fly drive holidays like Fly Drive Florida and Orlando Fly Drive, Kenwood Travel is the trusted choice.

Kenwood Travel contracts directly with airlines and hotels to ensure there is no middleman taking a commission on these superb luxury holidays.

Kenwood Travel offers a range of different holiday destinations around the globe including holidays to the US, luxury resorts in the Caribbean, including Barbados and St Lucia holidays, hotels in the Middle East, and hotels and beach resorts of the Far East, Indian Ocean and Australia. Meanwhile an extensive selection of family holidays and all inclusive packages will suit all tastes and budgets.