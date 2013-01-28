Carson-Dellosa Releases First-Ever Common Core State Standards Kits for Teachers

Complies with State and National Requirements to Display in Classrooms

Carson-Dellosa announces the first Complete Common Core Standards Kit, a pre-printed, organized system of cards that allows a teacher to easily display the entire list of grade-specific Common Core State Standards in both math and language arts along with coordinating "I Can" statements.

Displaying the standards is a requirement for many teachers in the 45 states and four U.S. territories that have adopted the new Common Core curriculum, an effort to create more rigorous, clear and consistent academic standards. Carson-Dellosa's new all-inclusive first-of-its-kind resource helps teachers adhere to the new standards while giving them back the time they need to teach. Developed and tested by K–5 teachers nationwide, it is the first and only Common Core Kit available today.

“In order to implement the Common Core State Standards, educators need resources and materials that they can easily use,” said Judy L. Harris, CEO of Carson-Dellosa Publishing. “Many teachers are spending their free time working to create compliant classrooms. During product testing, our community of teachers described feeling ‘overwhelmed' by all of the changes Common Core brings. Imagine the time it takes for them to personally create Common Core materials when there are approximately 250 new standards to implement. At Carson-Dellosa, we are excited to offer new products to make their lives a little easier during the transition.”

Carson-Dellosa's original Complete Common Core Standards Kits, made durable by using coated card stock, are $19.99 each. The kits are available for grades K–5 and offer up to 127 standards cards with coordinating “I Can” statements. In response to teachers' suggestions, Carson-Dellosa is also offering a free printable blank card template online so teachers can create their own custom cards. A coordinating pocket chart for easy display is available for $10.99. The kits and pocket chart can be purchased at http://www.carsondellosa.com or at a participating retailer.

In addition to the original Complete Common Core Standards Kits, Carson-Dellosa offers nearly 500 educational products aligned to the Common Core State Standards, including workbooks, eBooks, games, and digital interactive whiteboard units. All of Carson-Dellosa's products are developed and tested by educators to ensure they meet the needs of children, parents and educators for games, books and toys that are high quality and highly engaging.

About Carson-Dellosa

Carson-Dellosa Publishing, LLC, based in Greensboro, North Carolina, is a leading supplemental curriculum solutions provider for both educators and parents around the world. Founded by two teachers, our company boasts a 35-year history of enhancing a child's learning potential and environment through quality curriculum, printed and digital supplemental learning materials for school and home.

Carson-Dellosa provides educational materials developed by experienced educators, tested with teachers and parents, and certified by a third-party to align to the new Common Core State Standards. Offerings include the industry's most recognized and respected award-winning brands such as Learning Spot™ Lessons, Summer Bridge Activities™, Mark Twain Publishing and Brighter Child®, along with many more.

To learn more about Carson-Dellosa, visit carsondellosa.com, Facebook.com/CarsonDellosa, Twitter.com/CDPub, Pinterest.com/Carson-Dellosa or YouTube.com/CarsonDellosaPub.

