Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA-a self directed IRA company, will have a vendor booth at Alan Cowgill's Financial Freedom Boot Camp-Jan 31st thru Feb. 3rd in Atlanta, GA! Don't miss this opportunity to learn how to become 'unshackled from that business'.

This is a great event that has helped many real estate investors take their business to the next level.

5 Reasons to sign up for the Financial Freedom Boot Camp:

-Alan shows attendees how to get unshackled from their business

-Key processes business are exposed

-Key yet simple checksheets are explained

-Covers the whole scope of a real estate business

-Alan's 5 years as an eMyth coaching student now focused to help business owners

Jim Hitt says, "This is one of my favorite events to attend. I have witnessed real estate investors experience success as they applied what they learned at one of Alan's events. We enjoy attending these events as it gives us an opportunity to get the word out to people that they can build their retirement account by using their self directed IRA to invest in real estate."

About:

American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by James C. Hitt in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Mr. Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $250 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their self-directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more!

As a self-directed IRA administrator they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms ). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville, NC.

