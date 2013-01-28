Nooly Predicts the Exact Minute a Storm Will Start in Your Neighborhood

New Weather App Brings Hyperlocal, Hyper-Accurate Weather Forecasts to iPhone & Android

The weather is always the topic of conversation, but getting the weather right, in real-time, was, and still is, a challenge that no weather system or app has been able to do—until today. Nooly (http://www.nooly.com), the world's most localized and reliable weather app, is now available on iPhone® and Android™ for free. Nooly is capable of predicting the exact minute it will rain or snow and can do so effectively, wherever you are, for every 0.4 square miles (1 square kilometer).

“We couldn't be more excited to bring such a revolutionary weather service to iPhone and Android users,” said Yaron Reich, Founder & CEO of Nooly. “It's amazing to see how many people are affected by weather forecasts that are too general and not current enough on a daily basis. Nooly combats this by letting users know exactly when a storm will start, get worse and end within the next couple of hours, so they can plan their days the best way possible—for free, absolutely zero cost.”

To do this, Nooly brought in two of the world's top scientists in cloud physics and short-range weather prediction, Professor Daniel Rosenfeld of the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and Professor John R. Mecikalski of the University of Alabama-Huntsville. Professor Rosenfeld and Mecikalski are widely recognized for their development in understanding and prediction of the evolution of clouds and storms, including hurricane and tornado formation. They have worked with a number of federal agencies, including NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), and the European Organization for Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites.

Using their deep background and expertise, the Nooly scientific team has built a series of meteorological and physical algorithms that track and process, in real-time, data from two NASA / NOAA satellites, over 260 NOAA radars, and other meteorological sources. The result is Nooly, an impressive weather application that predicts, in 5 minutes interval, when rain or snow will start, get worse, and end. Each and every one of Nooly's predictions is for an area of 0.4 square miles, making it the world most localized weather system in history. For the past year, a live beta version of Nooly has been available for download in the US, achieving over 50,000 users, who have helped Nooly test and refine its hyperlocal predictions.

“Being so hyperlocal brings with it wide range of challenges,” said Reich. “We had to adjust our algorithm for different cities, like Seattle, which experiences shallow, constant rain, and New York, which often sees bursts of rain lasting a few minutes and impacting only a cluster of city blocks. San Francisco is also a tricky city, with a mostly calm climate, though the weather can change in very specific streets and neighborhoods. Hyperlocal is challenging, but obviously key.”

Nooly is the most reliable weather app available today, and will only get better and more accurate with time. Users can download Nooly and predict the exact minute a storm will begin, get worse and end, by visiting the App Store® (bit.ly/VKA8UF) or Google Play™ (http://bit.ly/10fQcF5).

For the first time ever, Nooly users will have access to:



Cutting Edge Data: Nooly is the only weather application in the world that makes its weather predictions from a one-of-a-kind algorithm—that crunches information from combining NASA / NOAA satellites and NOAA radars. This level of accurate weather predictions was only available previously to pilots via the FAA, the military, and other federal agencies.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10369047.htm

Perfect Timing: Nooly is the only weather app available on the market today capable of predicting the exact minute a storm will start, get worse, and end.

Hyper, Hyperlocal: Nooly processes information for over 30 million locations throughout the United States and southern Canada, resulting in best-in-class hyperlocal quality that puts users in-the-know about the weather conditions for every road, park and point of interest.

Weather Customized to You: Nooly users can also place (drag and drop) markers along their desired travel route or in multiple locations at once, in order to receive updates about the weather they want to know about.

Peace of Mind and Proven Success: Nooly, with over 50,000 beta users, is the only app on the market today that delivers such a dependable and personalized weather service right to your Android phone or iPhone for free.

For more information on recent developments at Nooly, please visit http://www.nooly.com/, http://www.facebook.com/nooly, or https://twitter.com/NoolyTec.

About Nooly

Nooly (http://www.nooly.com), maker of world's most localized and reliable weather app, represents the new generation of weather forecasting systems and applications (Micro Weather), as well as conventional longer term predictions. Backed by NOAA satellite and radar technology, and proprietary physical and meteorological algorithms, Nooly provides the most up-to-date weather information of every 0.4 miles, every 5 minutes right to users' smartphones, providing the most comprehensive weather service available on the market today. Nooly can inform users the exact minute rain will begin, intensify and end. This experience also facilitates Nooly development projects for third parties and future integration into various location-based and weather-related applications.