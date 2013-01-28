C F Reece & Son Offers New Full Crane Service

C. F. Reece & Son Supply Co., Inc. in Rutherfordton, North Carolina announces that they now provide a full crane service. The service includes experienced operators, eight cranes available from 17 to 120 ton and comprehensive project management services.

C. F. Reece & Son Supply Co., Inc., a leading provider of crane and rigging services in Western North Carolina, is pleased to announce that they now have full service cranes available. The new crane service includes equipment, operators and project management.

C.F. Reece & Son Supply Co., Inc. has eight cranes available from 17 to 120 ton. Their Grove 5120B crane has a 120 ton capacity and 288 feet of boom and jib length. The company also provides experienced operators, who have an average of 20 years experience operating at C.F. Reece & Son. Their crane operators also regularly set modular homes, erect industrial superstructures and external ventilation equipment.

"Contact C.F. Reece & Son Supply Co., Inc. today. We have the experience to provide you with the best alternative for completing your projects on time and on budget," said Sharon Reece of C. F. Reece & Son Supply Co., Inc.

C.F. Reece & Son Supply Co., Inc. has been serving the foothills of the Carolinas for over 71 years, with the 3rd generation now serving its customers. In addition to the new crane service, the company also provides millwright service, welding services, metal fabrication, an expanding line of industrial supplies and numerous other services. They also offer custom hydraulic hose assembly, as well as hose and cylinder repair. For complete information, please call C. F. Reece & Son Supply Co., Inc. equipment and services, at (828) 287-3551.

About the company:

C. F. Reece & Son Supply Co., Inc. has grown for the last 71 years because they provide services that satisfy their customers, and they have customers that continue to use their services to complete their projects.

C. F. Reece & Son Supply Co has the experience to provide their customers with the best alternative for completing projects on time and on budget. For more information, please visit their website at http://www.reececrane.com.

