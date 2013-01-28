Curry's Auto Service launches Hybrid Vehicle Battery Service Program

Curry's Auto Service is now offering high-voltage battery pack charging and conditioning for hybrid vehicles in and out of warranty. Curry's Auto Service, which serves the Greater Washington, DC, area, has partnered with Automotive Research and Design (AR&D) to provide this unique and valuable service to Hybrid owners.

Curry's Auto Service is now offering high-voltage battery pack charging and conditioning for hybrid vehicles in and out of warranty.

Curry's Auto Service, which serves the Greater Washington, DC, area, has partnered with Automotive Research and Design (AR&D) to provide this unique and valuable service to Hybrid owners. Conditioning a battery pack restores the amount of energy available to the electric drive system, permitting the vehicle to use high voltage battery electric energy instead of the much lower efficiency gasoline engine. Conditioning significantly increases fuel economy and vehicle performance.

Curry's Auto Service is one of the only repair shops in the country to be able to diagnose and perform the proper testing and conditioning procedures. This technology offers not only increased vehicle performance and gas mileage but positions Curry's Auto Service as a leader in “Green Technology.”

"We are investing about $25,000 worth of equipment and another $25,000 worth of advanced Hybrid training," says Matt Curry, president and CEO of Curry's Auto Service. "This is important because we will be better trained than the dealers. Dr. Mark Quarto, chief technology officer of AR&D, worked for GM for 28 years as one the lead alternative fuel program engineers, Mark is one of the foremost experts in the country on the technology of hybrid and electric cars."

Curry was on board with the cutting-edge service technology from the start. “These systems need service to perform optimally,” says Curry, who has already performed battery conditioning on his own Hybrid fleet. “We are seeing an incredible 11-14 mile-per-gallon increase in fuel efficiency.”

"Hybrid cars are becoming more and more prevalent in the market," says Curry, "and most people don't understand how to work on them. We do. With 57 production models currently available, experts expect more than 100 Hybrid models to be available on the market by 2015; so this is a definite and growing field."

Curry, as well as Dr. Quarto believes that the service will fill a void in aftermarket offerings for Hybrids. “It is important to remember that conditioning is not offered by the dealer,” says Dr. Quarto, “They will replace entire battery packs unnecessarily when the reality is that eight out of ten existing batteries with diminished performance only need to be conditioned. After having the battery conditioned, the customer will see a restoration in vehicle performance and increased fuel economy, closer to what they expected and experienced when they purchased the vehicle new."

To serve the Greater Washington, DC, area, Curry's Auto Service has trained 20 of their staff from the company's nine locations. The services will be available at approximately half of Curry's service centers. Additional information about Curry's Auto Service, including locations and service specials can be found at http://www.currysauto.com. Information regarding aftermarket Hybrid Vehicle service technologies from AR&D can be found at http://www.go2hev.com.

About Curry's Auto Service

Founded by Matt and Judy Curry in 1997, Curry's Auto Service was named "2010 Top Shop" by Motor Age Magazine. In June 2010, Curry's Auto Service was chosen by the readers of Northern Virginia Magazine as "Best Auto Repair Shop" in Northern Virginia. In addition, Curry's has received the highest AAA ratings in the country for customer satisfaction.

Headquartered in Gainesville, Virginia, Curry's Auto Service is one of the largest independent auto service and repair shops in the Washington, DC, area, with eight locations in Northern Virginia and one in Maryland. Curry's services more than 4500 customers each month at its shops in Alexandria, Arlington, Chantilly, Dulles, Fairfax City, Falls Church, Gainesville, Gaithersburg and Great Falls/Reston. As part of its growth strategy, Curry's opened three new stores in 2011. They plan to open a shop in Leesburg, Virginia, later this year.

About Automotive Research and Design

Founded in 1987, Automotive Research & Design, is a technology company specializing in the development of Electric Vehicle (EV) and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) propulsion systems. AR&D, headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington, is one of the first private training and consulting companies to offer EV/HEV education, training and diagnostic equipment to the automotive aftermarket.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013currysauto/01hybrid/prweb10368066.htm