Global Food Protection Institute Joins Entrepreneurs and Investors at ACE '13 Conference

The Global Food Protection Institute (GFPI) will be a professional service sponsor at the Annual Collaboration for Entrepreneurship conference (ACE '13) January 31 in Livonia, Michigan.

ACE '13 is the largest and oldest conference of its kind in Michigan. At this annual event, entrepreneurs, service providers and investors from the Great Lakes region gather to network, learn and take action on growing new businesses. This year's gathering is expected to exceed 1,000 attendees, making it the premier networking event for the region's entrepreneurial community.

During the conference, GFPI representatives will discuss their role in developing innovative food-safety technology, standards and policies to ensure safer food resources for the global community.

“Developing ventures to increase food safety is a growing industry in Michigan and has tremendous global implications,” said Dr. Julia Bradsher, president and CEO of GFPI. “Supporting these forward-thinking entrepreneurs is critical to the global food supply chain.”

About the Global Food Protection Institute

The Global Food Protection Institute (GFPI), established in 2009, is dedicated to protecting the world's food supply by providing FDA-aligned training, advancing new food technologies and convening forums for the transformative exchange of ideas about food protection.

GFPI provides an overarching intellectual and organizational umbrella that empowers its three distinct food-protection initiatives:

•Building training systems, providing evidence-based curriculum, and delivering training for U.S. and international public- and private-sector food-safety professionals that spans their entire career under the International Food Protection Training Institute (IFPTI);

•Facilitating the development, commercialization, introduction, and adoption of novel food-protection technologies under the Technology Initiative.

•Convening food industry thought-leaders and innovators to identify and solve pressing problems in food safety, food protection, and food security with our Symposia series.

For more information, visit gfpi.org.

