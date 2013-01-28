Bora Bora Becomes the Best Value Vacation Thanks to New Specials Offered by Travel Services MyTSOnline

Travel Services MyTSOnline is now offering new specials for travel to Bora Bora for members of their private travel club.

Bora Bora is a dream vacation and Travel Services is now trying to turn that dream into reality.

According to Travel Services Agent Marsha Dietz, "We now can offer members these new deals to Bora Bora which makes it so much more affordable to go. We're always looking for deals, to just about anywhere, and when we find them, we get excited. Our company is about changing lives, and getting our members out there seeing the world."

To be able to use Travel Services, one must attend a presentation at their local sales office and pay a one time membership fee.

As far as Bora Bora goes, the main objective of a vacation there is relaxation, and this small island offers innumerable ways to achieve it. Repose on the deck of an overwater bungalow, cool off in the luminous lagoon surrounding Bora Bora, or bike around the island at a leisurely pace. If one has some energy to burn, they can check out the underwater life at the Bora Bora Lagoonarium and the Coral Gardens. For a taste of the local culture, take a jaunt into Vaitape. And whether it's a photograph at distance or a challenging climb up its rocky slopes, Mount Otemanu is a must-see.

The best times to go to Bora Bora are November and April. These short shoulder seasons offer fine weather with temperatures in the mid-70s to mid-80s. High season runs from May to October, when rain showers are isolated and the number of tourists swells. Low season stretches from December to March when the weather is wet and visitors become mosquito bait. But really anytime is a good time to visit Bora Bora, since the weather is warm year-round.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10365659.htm