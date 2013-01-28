Three Things a Homeowner Should Know Before Choosing a Contractor.

All contractors are not created equal. Modern Fence Technologies recommends that homeowners follow the following steps to help avoid problem contractors.

As a manufacturer of fence hardware and accessories, Modern Fence Technologies is in constant contact with trends and practices in the fence industry. A frequent complaint is from homeowners either looking for quality installers, or, more commonly, and much sadder, homeowners looking for some way to mitigate the problems caused by hiring the wrong contractor.

To help avoid being the second caller, and to help those who are the first caller, here are a few questions to ask when selecting a contractor to install residential or commercial fence.

1. Has the contractor completed any projects nearby recently that can be inspected, and does he get referrals from his customers?

Referrals are the best proof that the contractor delivers what is promised. If the work looks good upon inspection it may be worth hiring the contractor.

2. Does the contractor behave in a professional manner?

A professional will be on time, respect cusotmers enough to have a neat appearance, and will deliver promised quotes by an agreed upon deadline. If he shows up a half hour late, with no phone call to explain that he's running behind, and shows up in a beat up, dirty old truck, wearing sloppy, ripped clothes, that's a pretty good visual of the work a customer might expect.

3. Is the contractor a member of a trade association?

Trade associations serve many functions. Among them is the fact that they cost money to join, and any contractor willing to invest in his business by joining an association is showing that he is not a fly-by-night operator. Some associations hold their members to specific rules to keep them accountable and protect consumers. Homeowners deserve to know before signing a contract that the contractor uses quality materials, accepted installation practices, is insured to protect the customer and property, and hires employees who are legally allowed to work in the U.S.

There are several associations that are involved in fencing, but only one requires all contractors to follow a Code of Ethics, and support their Customer Bill of Rights. NAFCA, the North American Fence Contractors Association certifies its members, and, homeowners looking for a quality, reputable contractor should insist on a NAFCA member.

Call Modern Fence Technologies at (888) 456-6786, or check the NAFCA website to find a NAFCA contractor near you.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362034.htm