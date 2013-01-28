Arizona Community Management Company, AAM, Acquires 40 Communities from Competitor

AAM now manages over 400 communities, ranging in size from 11 to 11,000 homes, in Arizona, New Mexico and Florida.

One the Phoenix's largest and most successful community management companies is growing. AAM has been selected by competitor R & R Property Management to assume management of the company's 40+ communities in the Phoenix metro area, as R&R Property Management leader Betsy Retchin retires.

“Having been friendly competitors for more than twenty years, we are pleased to be the company Betsy selected to serve her company's portfolio of community associations,” said Joel Kramer, AAM Co-CEO and Partner. “Our number one priority is to provide for a seamless transition for all the communities and employees,” he noted. With the R&R merger, AAM now manages approximately 400 communities in Arizona, New Mexico and Florida, ranging in size from 11 to 11,000 homes per community.

R&R Property Management was started by Retchin and her late-husband, Peter in 1993. “My employees have been my family and it was a difficult decision to retire. But I've known AAM Founder and CEO Laura Ziff for 20 years and I couldn't think of a better person or company to take over the business we built with love and dedication,” said Betsy Retchin.

The R&R Property Management name will remain the same, but AAM will be investing new dollars in employee education and upgrading technology to bring the two systems into alignment. “AAM invests heavily in employee training and business technologies so that employees have the tools and insights on the latest in community management strategies and successes,” said Kramer.

AAM embraces a companywide theme of Creating a Better America One Neighborhood at a Time through community outreach and connections, empowering staff to lead with compassion, embracing a superior level of customer satisfaction initiatives, and understanding that happy people are what make a neighborhood thrive. “We believe that neighborhoods are the building blocks of successful communities, cities and the country,” said Kramer.

AAM works with many of the largest home building and community development companies in the United States such as Del Webb/Pulte, Shea Homes and Meritage Homes. Founded in 1990, AAM employs 350 people and manages more than 400 homeowners associations in the United States. http://www.associatedasset.com



