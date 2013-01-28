Wireless Analyst Jeff Kagan Comments on Apple and Google Reaching 92 Percent Market Share

What is expected in 2013 from Nokia, RIM, Huawei, ZTE and Sony? Tech Analyst Jeff Kagan is available to speak with reporters and journalists, or you may quote him directly through this release.

According to a January 28, 2013 article on eWeek.com titled, Apple, Android Capture 92 Percent of Smartphone Shipments. Apple iPhone and Google Android have captured 92 percent market share of the smart phone market. That according to research firm Strategy Analytics.

Tech Analyst Jeff Kagan comments below.

“It is interesting how both the network side and the handset side are lead by two companies. AT&T Mobility and Verizon Wireless have roughly 70 percent market share on the network side. Google Android and Apple iPhone have roughly 92 percent market share,” says Jeff Kagan, Tech Analyst. “Could 2013 mean changes are coming?”

The article says that right now the worldwide smartphone industry has become a duopoly with Apple and Android devices accounting for 92 percent of all smartphones. It says Apple grew 29 percent annually and shipped 47.8 million smartpones for 22 percent market share in Q4 2012. It also says Google grew to roughly 152 million Android smartphones which where shipped globally in Q4 2012.

“It looks like Google and Apple own this space, but will that continue? Google almost doubled the Android market share during 2012, while Apple growth slowed. I will watch what will happen in 2013. Will Apple restart it's growth rate or will it continue to decline?” asked Kagan.

“The real story in 2013 will be the recovery attempt by both Nokia and RIM with their Blackberry 10. While Google and Apple continue to win, Nokia and RIM are trying to re-start their growth. Can they, is the question,” says Jeff Kagan.

“At the same time other companies like Huawei, ZTE and Sony are planning to increase their market share as well. Looking past Apple and Google, the real battle for 2013 is the tier two war which is about to begin.”

