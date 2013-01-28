Bayer CropScience Hosts Session with Industry Leaders on Social Media Benefits

Workshop brings in “Agvocates” at POTATO EXPO 2013

Social media and agribusiness make strong partners and play an important role in advocacy, education and consumer outreach, said panelists at a recent POTATO EXPO 2013 social media training session sponsored by Bayer CropScience.

Real-life success stories and business cases presented by expert panelists prove social media networks can help connect and build relationships with a variety of stakeholders, from consumers to employees. Venturing into social media can also increase brand visibility, establish industry credentials and generate positive one-on-one conversations between businesses and consumers.

“Agribusiness increasingly is telling its story through social media, a trend that will only grow,” said Mike Gelfond, with Atlanta-based digital and social media agency MasterMind. He noted that 98 percent of farmers and ranchers ages 18 to 25 have Internet access and up to 76 percent of young farmers and ranchers use social media.

Gelfond moderated a panel of agribusiness professionals who use social media to promote their businesses: Leah Brakke, marketing and communications specialist for Black Gold Farms (@BlackGoldFarms); Jeff VanderWerff, a Michigan fruit and grain farmer and vice president of the AgChat Foundation (@agsalesman), Inc.; and Randy Shell, vice president of marketing and new business development at RPE Produce (@TastefulSelect)

The panelists offered advice on starting and maintaining a social media program:

Easy does it. Launching a social media program can be intimidating, so VanderWerff suggests a slow-but-steady approach. “At first, just spend time exploring social channels and following peers and thought-leaders. Then commit five minutes a day to using social media,” said VanderWerff.

Have a plan. Know your audience and what you want to tell them. “This will help determine which social media channels to use,” said Shell at RPE Produce, which targets both customers and consumers with social media.

Say it again. Make sure your content is consistent. At Black Gold Farms, social media is focused on the company's sustainability story, using messages that have not changed for several years. “We are going to continue telling our brands' story to connect with people who could become advocates of Black Gold Farms or could become advocates for agriculture. We are very cognizant of being consistent and sticking with it,” said Brakke.

