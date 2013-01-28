Shafer Short Sale Agent Kris Lindahl Of Edina Realty Has Scheduled A Short Sale Seminar To Be Held In Shafer, MN Later This Week

Edina Realty's Kris Lindahl will be hosting a short sale seminar in Shafer, MN later this week

The experienced short sale agent Kris Lindahl will be hosting a seminar in Shafer, MN later this week. Lindahl is Edina Realty's number one short sale agent. The seminar will be a focused walk through of the short selling process starting with how to check eligibility, how to find the right agent, and how to set aside adequate time for the process. Following the presentation Lindahl plans to take questions from the audience. General and personalized questions will be welcome.

Lindahl started the seminar campaign in order to get closer to the community. "I get multiple calls and emails every day about the short selling process,"Lindahl says, and continues,"It's great to actually get out and work directly with the public."

Call Kris and his team at (763) 607-1415 for more information. Visit the Minnesota Short Sale Calculator website to check eligibility. Download a complimentary copy of the eBook titled "A Homeowner's Guide To Short Sales" and check out the video series on YouTube.

