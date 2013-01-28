FSX Investment Conferences Special Promotions End this Week for the Investment Conference to be held at the Ritz in Dallas from February 7-9th, 2013

Financial Services Exchange (FSX) is celebrating their 30th Anniversary and has announced that this is the last week their Special Promotions will be available for their next Investment Conference to be held in Dallas, Texas from February 7-9th, 2013.

FSX, the premiere investment conference organization in the United States, has announced throughout the month of January many new benefits for those attending their Investment Conferences during their 30th Anniversary Celebration year.

Judy Ensweiler, FSX Executive Director has made several announcements sharing new benefits for Presenting Companies and Resource Companies. FSX is also offering new opportunities to sponsor an FSX Investment Conference. And, in accordance with one of FSX's goals, to educate their members and to promote capital formation in the United States, they will be offering FINRA required Firm Element Training at no extra cost to attendees. Ensweiler indicated more details are available on the FSX website.

In addition to all the benefits of attending an FSX Investment Conference, those registering during the month of January for their upcoming Investment Conference to be held in Dallas, Texas from February 7-9th, 2013 are receiving a 10% discount rate and will have interviews hosted on the FSXInterlinkedTV Web Channel.

InterlinkedTV is an investor Web Channel focusing on the production and distribution of private and exclusive videos for high growth companies marketed to Investors.

FSX holds investment conferences four times a year in a different major U.S city where Emerging Growth companies connect with a nationwide network of financial investment professionals. FSX brings the CEOs and other Executive Officers of the Presenting Companies together with the Principals and key decision makers of the Broker/Dealers and other financial firms. FSX provides a forum where Presenting Company CEOs seeking capital and/or market support can go to showcase their companies in a dedicated environment that is conducive to networking and building financial relationships. Billions of dollars have been raised for companies at FSX Investment Conferences to date.

About FSX & InterlinkedTV

FSX is one of the most reputable and established national alliances in the country for the independent broker/dealer network, providing education and opportunity. At each FSX conference, we bring the CEOs and executive officers of the presenting companies together with the principals and key decision makers. For more information visit http://www.fsxone.com

InterlinkedTV is an internet video production and distribution site dedicated to Entrepreneurs and Investors. We feature education, public and private companies, venture capital news, and investment events. This content is exclusive and cannot be found anywhere else. We give our members and viewers a unique chance to meet the CEOs and executives of high growth companies. For more information go to http://www.interlinkedTV.com



