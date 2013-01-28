Super Bowl 2013 Tickets: TicketProcess.com Has Dropped Prices on All Super Bowl Game Tickets and Packages

Online ticket exchange TicketProcess.com offers reduced prices on all 2013 Super Bowl Tickets to the big game in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Fans will have access to tickets right up until game time.

TicketProcess would like to take a moment to officially announce that they are lowering prices on a bevy of 2013 Super Bowl tickets in the week leading up to Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This means that fans who are hoping to get their hands on tickets and packages that include hotel rooms and other amenities should now pay a visit TicketProcess to see if the popular and reputable online exchange has something that is right for them. Fans should understand that Super Bowl tickets are purchased online up until hours before kickoff, and many people are sure to make their dreams come true at TicketProcess in the upcoming days.

The Super Bowl XLVII ticket will give the owner the right to witness NFL history unfold as two biological brothers will square off as head coaches for the right to etch their name into the history books. The rosters of the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens are filled with accomplished professionals who have yet to experience playing football on the biggest stage and underneath the brightest lights in all of professional sports. The San Francisco 49ers arrived in New Orleans yesterday, the Ravens will arrive today and those who are able to get their hands on tickets to the 2013 Super Bowl in New Orleans will be touching down in The Big Easy in short time.

About Ticket Process

Since 2010, TicketProcess secondary ticket exchange has been offering a large selection of live event inventory to some of the most exclusive sports, concert and theater events nationwide. With 7-day customer service, all backed by a 100% Guarantee, its simple design and ease of use allow anyone to purchase event tickets with confidence.

