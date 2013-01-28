IEEE Announces The End Of The Public Phone Network As We Know It - Main Virtual Office Says The New VOIP Phone Network Will Disrupt Answering Service Industry

A Washington DC Advisory Group has targeted 2018 to complete the transition of the legacy circuit switch Public Phone Network to Internet protocol or VOIP. This new phone network will disrupt the telephone answering industry.

Last month, IEEE, the worlds largest professional technology organization, announced that a Washington DC Advisory Group, known as the Voice Communication Exchange Committee has now targeted 2018 to have the public telephone circuit switch network completely transitioned over to internet protocol, otherwise known as voice over internet protocol or VOIP. Already a third of the US phone network has been converted. The business opportunities being created by the transition of the 134 year old public telephone system, are mind boggling. Call centers using new cloud based systems built on top of the new VOIP telephone network, have emerged with capabilities such as automatically retrieving social media profiles, location maps and other related web pages when someone calls.

Some of the new answering service companies that are emerging, like Main Virtual Office, allow users to update their availability to receive a transferred call, via the web or their mobile phone and integrate their online calendar so they can see their schedule and know whether they are available. It is easy to imagine a GPS functionality where the person answering your phone could tell both where the caller and you are located. This is really just the tip of the iceberg and this telephone network transition has the potential to impact the answering service industry but numerous other industries serving small businesses. Thinking about the new telephone network as a platform raises the idea that someone could emerge with an operating system and capture a huge amount of value like Apple did with the iPod and iPhone.

